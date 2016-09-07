Free Fishing For Kids At Carson Fish Hatchery

The Carson National Fish Hatchery will hold its 18th Annual Kids’ Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no registration after 12 noon with fishing wrapping up by 2 p.m.

The event is open to everyone aged 12 and under.

The hatchery will have two adult holding ponds filled with 1,400 rainbow trout just waiting to be caught. There will be a two fish limit per child this year.

In addition to the fishing, the miniature golf course “Migration Golf - Links to the Sea” will be set up and ready for players.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be on hand to talk about water safety in addition to other educational activities and concession food available.

Poles, bait, tackle and fish cleaning will be provided. Attendees may want to bring a cooler with ice to bring fish home.

For further information about the event, call the hatchery at 509-427-5905.

The Carson National Fish Hatchery is located 14 miles north of Carson at milepost 14 on the Wind River Highway.