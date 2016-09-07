Huckfest Coming To Town This Weekend

Officers from the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department will serve as grand marshals of this year’s Huckleberry Festival parade.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will travel through downtown, ending at Daubenspeck Park. Roger Holen will serve as parade announcer and will be located in front of Beneventi’s Pizza.

The festival officially begins Friday night at 6 p.m. with the annual Talent Show. Musical entertainment for the evening will feature Los Amigos de la Sierra.

Saturday’s events start bright and early with the Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast at the White Salmon Fire Hall. Money raised from the breakfast is used by the firemen for training, equipment, supplies and maintenance.

Entertainment begins on the stage at noon with Harmony of the Gorge. Entertainment changes roughly every hour throughout the day, ending with Live Wire performing at 8 p.m.

Sunday’s entertainment starts at noon with the Gadzukes and ends at 3 p.m. with Willie & Nelson performing.

The festival offers fun for the whole family, including a number of activities kids. There’s a coin toss at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a watermelon eating contest at 3 p.m. and the hula hoop contest at 3:30. Steve’s Creature Feature and his hands-on reptile adventures will be on the stage from 2 to 3 p.m.

A non-denominational service will be held on the park grounds Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

A new addition to the Huck Fest line-up will be the HuckJam Skateboard Competition on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Bingen Skate Park.

With all the entertainment and activities going on, one will need plenty of sustenance and Huck Fest always delivers with its bratwurst and huckleberry pie booths. Of course, there will be plenty of other concessions available, as well as informational and vendor booths.

And, last but not least, the annual Huckleberry Festival beer garden will feature six different beers on tap, including Everybody’s Brewing, and bottles of Mike’s Hard Lemonade.