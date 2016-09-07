Republic Monitoring Bingen Recycling Drop Site For Abuse

Klickitat County’s recycling drop site in Bingen may close in the near future if overeager recyclers can’t contain their need to reduce and reuse.

Republic Services of Klickitat County will be monitoring the recycling bins closely over the next four-week period to determine whether it will close the site for an undetermined period. Constant overfilling of the bins and leaving of non-recyclable materials on the ground or in the bins has prevented the site from running smoothly.

Bingen Mayor, Betty Barnes said she wasn’t surprised regarding Republic’s announcement to potentially close the site, because the city has had constant complaints of the bins being closed due to overcapacity.

“This has been a problem for five or six years now,” explained Klickitat County Solid Waste Re-cycling Coordinator Averie Morgan. “They’ve had people abusing it, whether it’s people coming over from Oregon or Skamania County — which they’re not supposed to, it’s Klickitat County only — and just over filling it.”

Both Klickitat County and Republic Services don’t want to close the site, Morgan said, but if things don’t change the decision is ultimately up to Republic.

A few factors negatively impacting the capacity of the station have lead Republic Services to consider closing the drop off site. In a statement released by Republic Services, the company cited businesses improperly disposing of commercial recyclables, and residents of Oregon crossing over the bridge to dispose of cardboard as contributing to the overflow of bins.

The Bingen station is emptied on a daily basis, however due to the volume of materials improperly being disposed of, the station fills to capacity quickly causing people to place recyclables on the ground. Republic stated that the site’s remote location prevents the addition of more trucks or routes at this time.

“We will be placing radio and print advertisements in the local community in an attempt to further educate residents and surrounding businesses on proper disposal. If we are not successful in those efforts to correct the problem, we may be forced to close the station,” Republic Services’ statement read.



“Closing it down is not the answer and that’s not what we want, but they say that they can’t keep up with the flow,” said Morgan. The cause of the overflowing bins bowls down to a few scenarios, but the root cause is unclear. “We’re not sure if it’s entirely people from out of county or if we have businesses that are bring all of their recycling in, which they’re allowed to do, but we ask everyone respect the drop site and respect that other people need to use it too.”

In the past, dumping of non-recyclable items has been an issue at the Bingen site, although not as bad when compared to Klickitat’s problem. “They did actually have to close down the Klickitat drop site for garbage dumping, but that’s not the main issue, the main issue is just the excessive amounts of recycling,” explained Morgan, “Which is a good problem to have.”

Compared to the other drop sites in the county, Bingen’s overflowing recycling bins are the most persistent for Republic and Klickitat’s Solid Waste Department. “We do have other drop sites around the county, and this is the only one that we have that problem with,” said Morgan. “That’s why we’re a little concerned about it being mostly Oregonians and Skamania County residents who are using it, because the other ones are so far away from other areas that it’s really only county residents who would have access to it.”

Of the county’s eight container locations, Bingen’s drop site is emptied most often by Republic. “They [Republic Services] dump it once a day six days a week and there’s days where they’ll get down and dump it at 9 a.m. and I get a call at 10 o’clock saying ‘it’s completely full, the gates are shut,’” said Morgan.

The next four weeks present an uncertain future for Bingen’s recycling drop site. Morgan hopes a compromise can be reached be-tween the county and Republic Services in order to meet the community’s obvious recycling need.

One option Klickitat County’s Solid Waste Department could pursue is requesting for the bins to be emptied out more frequently, which would raise the price of the service for the county and result in a new agreement between Republic and Klickitat County.

“They [Republic Services] do provide that free of charge and if they dump it more often it will cost more, so we’re going to have to look at that,” noted Morgan. Republic Services offers maintenance of the recycling sites to Klickitat County as part of a landfill agreement between the two entities.

Businesses using the drop site can help elevate recycling volume by signing up for commercial recycling, a fee based service which picks up curbside material every other week. To sign up call 509-773-5825. Residents of Klickitat County are eligible for free curbside recycling, and can enroll through the Klickitat County Web site or by calling 509-773-5825.

“Curbside is free to everyone [residents] in the county,” Morgan explained, “I know some people feel like they’re too far away, but all you have to do is call Republic Services and you can sign up and it will be removed every two weeks and it’s completely free. There’s no charge, there’s no anything, aside from setting recycling out on your curbside every other week.”

Morgan recommends that businesses using the drop site reduce the amount of recycling by decreasing their loads and dropping them off more often. “If the business is using the drop site and they don’t want to sign up for commercial, if they just bring a smaller load, two or three bags, once a day rather than ten bags once a week, we can try to keep that at a manageable load,” said Morgan.

Final advice from Morgan to keep the site open: “If you’re there, and you see an Oregon license plate, write the license plate number down and call us (509 773 4448) and we’ll look in to it, because that’s illegal for an Oregon resident to be doing that.”