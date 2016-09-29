Event Celebrating Culture Of Logging, Sasquatch

New event celebrates the culture of Carson.

Skamania County has a rich and varied history but there are two reoccurring themes that stand the test of time … logging and Sasquatch.

In recognition and celebration, several Carson-area businesses have joined with the Skamania County Chamber of Commerce to create Logtoberfest! The brainchild of Kevin Waters with Backwoods Brewing, this event will become a fall tradition in combination with local favorite, Bigfoot Bash and Bounty.

Bigfoot Bash at Logtoberfest takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, at Elk Ridge Golf Course located at Carson Hot Springs Golf & Spa Resort from noon until 6 p.m. with free admission for all ages.

Engage and experience chain saw art, wooden crafts, vintage logging equipment demonstrations, Sasquatch vendors, autumn plants, pumpkins and more. Kids can make apple cider with donated apples, using a cider press courtesy of Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum.



On the main stage, flanked by loaded log trucks, Mossy Rock will kick off the event with country music tunes from noon until 2 p.m.

At 2:15 p.m., Portland-based Bigfoot researcher and host of Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot,” Cliff Barackman, will speak about his Sasquatch hunting adventures. Seattle-based Jones and Fischer will share their unique version of country from 4 to 6 p.m.



An important feature of Logtoberfest are the craft beverages that can be enjoyed and we will have some of the best. For a fee of $10 which includes a commemorative Mason jar glass and tickets for two drinks, enjoy beer from Backwoods Brewing, Ashtown, Breakside, Double Mountain, Freebridge, Everybody’s Brewing, Walking Man and Thunder Island.

Jester and Judge Cider along with Skunk Brothers Spirits will also be available. Come dressed like a logger and receive a free beer on organizers!

Food is an important amenity for any event and we will have some tasty treats to delight the senses from Tacos Pepe’, Bonneville Hot Springs Resort and more.



There are rumors that the elusive creature himself may make an appearance during the day’s fun.

For all the details and full schedule of events, call the Skamania County Chamber of Commerce at 800-989-9178.