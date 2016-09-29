Help Launch Next Decade At Gorge Grape Escape

The White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) invites the public to help celebrate a decade of helping local schools at the annual Gorge Grape Escape on Saturday, Oct. 8. At the Best Western PLUS Hood River Inn.

In addition to marking the Foundation’s first decade, the night will also launch the next – with a kick-off of the group’s anniversary endowment campaign.

“Our endowment is getting near to the million dollar mark – a goal we set for our first 10 years,” said WSVEF Executive Director Anne Marie Slater. “We’re asking the community to give us an extra boost this year, to reach that mark, which will help us unlock more educational opportunities for our schools in the future.”

As always, there will be fine food and fine wine, as well as an out-of-this-world social hour full of games and special prizes.

The “Grape Escape Grand Raffle” will feature items one won’t want to miss. And the live auction will offer up great getaways, amazing art, excellent experiences, and much, much more.

Get a sneak preview of the auction catalogue at www.the-gorge-grape.escape.com.

Plus, the winning ticket for the trip to Hawaii will also be drawn! The lucky winner receives airfare for two, and a seven night stay in Honolulu.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person or $110 per couple, and can be purchased at www.the-gorge-grape-escape.com. All proceeds benefit the WSVEF and our local schools.

“The Foundation has provided some $2.1 million to our schools directly and indirectly over the last 10 years,” said Slater. “Please come out and help us support our community of kids with a world of opportunity for the next 10!”

At least 25 percent of every donation goes to the WSVEF’s endowment fund, which will allow for continued grant funding into the future.