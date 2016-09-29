Late Touchdown Gives Kittitas Edge Over Lwk

Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat scored on the opening drive of last Saturday’s 2B Eastern Washington Athletic Conference game against undefeated Kittitas, in Lyle.

LWK’s final drive of the day, though, ended in a turnover on downs at the Coyotes’ 5-yard line with only seconds remaining.

Kittitas ran out the clock and left town with a hard-earned 12-6 victory in a game marked by turnovers and penalties.

“We put up a great fight and I for one am proud of my coaching staff and team,” said Cougars Coach Antoine Montoya. “Overall, I felt we were underestimated but we showed we can compete with the teams in our league.”

The Cougars tallied their lone touchdown when sophomore quarterback DeSean Leslie connected with freshman back Brandon Montoya on a 20-yard scoring play.

LWK later had a touchdown called back when officials flagged it for an open field clipping penalty.

The score stood at 6-0 until Kittitas evened the score with a 5-yard touchdown pass with 4:48 left in the third quarter.

Kittitas took the lead with 4:44 remaining in the contest on a rushing play marked by shifty running by the Coyotes’ back and poor LWK tackling.

The Cougars’ final drive began with 1:16 left. They used quick-hitting passes to rack up first downs and move the chains. A couple of sacks and a penalty, however, pushed them back and into a fourth-and-long play, with no timeouts left.

Leslie hit sophomore back Sam McCullough in the flat. As he was being tackled, McCullough (6 catches, 58 yards) dove in an attempt to pick up the first down. He came up a yard short.

The Cougars finished with 214 total yards. Leslie completed 10-of-16 passes for 110 yards, with one interception, and ran for a team-leading 40 yards.

Reco Quintero had two catches for 17 yards to go with an interception.