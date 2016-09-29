Local Teal Pumpkin Project Promoting Candy Alternatives For Trick-Or-Treaters

Fall’s orange pumpkins can make way for another festive color: teal.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is bringing the cool-toned hue in to the autumn color pallet, to spread awareness of food allergies for trick-or-treaters.

“I’ve been trying to get the word out around town,” explained mom and White Salmon resident Lara Schukar. The Teal Pumpkin Project is open to anyone who wants to participate by offering candy alternatives to trick-or-treaters.

The project encourages people to raise awareness of food allergies, while promoting inclusion of all trick-or-treaters participating in Halloween festivities. This year Schukar hopes to spread the word and see more than one teal pumpkin decorating people’s drive.

“One in every 13 children has a food allergy,” explained Schukar, “and more than that have sensitivities. By giving them the option to go trick-or-treating and feel included is really just making their childhood better. Even if it only benefits one child in our community I think it’s worth it.”

Those who want to participate need a pumpkin, some teal paint, and non-food items to pass out to trick-or-treaters. Schukar said she went to Bingen’s Dickey Farms for a few pumpkins, then spray pained them teal. Last year she handed out Halloween themed rubber-ducks, and plans on having a few in the mix this year. “It doesn’t have to be expensive, it can be really inexpensive,” explained Schukar.

“I’m motivated to let the Bingen-White Salmon community know about the Teal Pumpkin Project because last year I put out a teal pumpkin and only one person knew what it was,” explained Schukar.

“There were about ten kids that came to the door with parents that were like ‘oh my gosh this is awesome, my kid can’t eat this, that, or other, and we just take them to go trick-or-treating to get the experience, but they never get to get anything.’ So they actually got something from my door,” Schukar said with a smile.

Participating households provide non-food treats to trick-or-treaters, advertise their non-food option by placing a teal pumpkin (which is the color of food allergy awareness) in front of their home, and display a Teal Pumpkin Project printable sign or poster explaining the meaning behind the teal pumpkin. Posters can be printed from The Teal Pumpkin Project Web site: http://www.foodallergy.org/teal-pumpkin-project/.

The Web site also allows for participants to register their home as a Teal Pumpkin project house so others can see where to trick-or-treat.

“I heard about it last year on Facebook and I immediately wanted to do it because I grew up with food allergies and I know what that’s like to not feel included, and the purpose of the Teal Pumpkin is to promote awareness, inclusion, and community,” explained Schukar.

If you spy a teal pumpkin this Halloween, know that household is passing out alternative options to food items. Happy trick-or-treating!