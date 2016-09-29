Prep Volleyball Bruins Top Panthers In Five Sets

Sami Tardiff and Keyla Manly each had nine kills on Sept. 19 as the Bruins prevailed over the host Washougal Panthers in five sets.

The Bruins won the first set, 25-14, and impressed their coach in doing so.

“We played as well as I have ever seen the girls play in the first game,” said Bruins Coach Heidi Shultz. “They were making really smart hits and made only two errors the entire game.”

Columbia also took the second set, 25-22.

Washougal prevailed in third and fourth sets, 25-13 and 25-16, to pull even.

In the third set, “our serve receive struggled and it looked like they felt like they needed to hit the ball as hard as they could every time, which results in a lot of hitting errors,” said Shultz. “The fourth game wasn’t great either.”

Before the start of the fifth set, Shultz talked to her players about relaxing and not forcing every hit.

“They came out with confidence and made very few hitting errors, and Washougal made a lot, which was the difference in the game.”

Columbia won the set, 15-8, to make its head-to-head matchup record 3-1.

“I was happy with the way the girls were able to come back in the fifth game and regain their composure for the win,” Shultz said, and added, “I’m excited to get started with our league schedule this week.”

The Bruins began Trico League play on Tuesday at Seton Catholic.

Statistical Highlights

Sam Tardiff: 22 serves, 3 aces, 9 kills, 17 digs.

Keyla Manly: 9 kills, 16 digs.

Autumn Engbarth: 8 kills.

Audrey Keef: 4 kills.

Cassidy Cooper: 2 kills, 19 assists.

Carolyn LaBerge: 3 aces, 2 kills, 11 assists.

SunDome Festival: The Bruins lost to Oakesdale in two sets, 25-18, 25-18, in the championship match of the second-place bracket on Sept. 16, in Yakima.

It was the sixth match of the day for CHS, which opened play at 8 a.m. against Onalaska. The Bruins swept the Loggers, 25-13, 25-18.

Two hours later they took on Lakeside, of Nine Mile Falls in northeastern Washington. The Eagles handed the Bruins 25-7, 25-10 losses in moving onto the championship of the first-place bracket. (They won that, too.)

The Bruins finished second to Lakeside in pool play by defeating Seattle Academy, 25-10, 25-19. The win sent CHS to the eight-team bracket for pool-play runners-up.

In the quarterfinal round, Columbia beat Brewster in straight sets, 25-12, 25-21, to advance to the semifinals.

There, the Bruins opposed the Kittitas Coyotes, who won the first set, 25-21. The Bruins regrouped to win the second set, 25-22, and the third, 15-11.

“I was really happy with the way the girls competed all day,” Shultz noted. “We improved our hitting percentage and got close to making our 90 percent serving goal. We blocked better and kept the intensity up on a day that we started playing at 8 a.m. and ended play at 8 p.m.”

Statistical Highlights

Keyla Manly: 34 kills, 5 aces.

Audrey Keef: 18 kills.

Autumn Engbarth: 5 aces, 19 kills.

Carolyn LaBerge: 24 assists.

Sami Tardiff: 30 kills, 10 aces.

Cassidy Cooper: 4 aces, 47 assists.

Kaycee Radke: 95% serving.

Alexis Clifford: 4 aces.

Angelie Sampson: 2 kills.

Lyle/Wishram 3, at Klic-kitat/Glenwood 1: The Cougars took the first two sets, 25-23, 25-20, then lost the third, 25-15, before winning the fourth, 25-17.

With the win, the Cougars evened their head-to-head matchup record at 2-2.

Statistical Highlights

Amber Tompkins: 3 aces, 5 service points, 5 blocks, 9 kills.

Katelynn Oldfield: 7 kills, 8 service points, 2 blocks.

Raquel Montoya: 5 kills.

Alex Miller: 4 aces, 3 service points, 2 kills, 7 digs, 6 good passes.

Iris Gatti: 1 ace, 12 service points, 2 kills, 3 digs, 17 assists.

Alex Cloud: 6 good passes, 10 digs.

Morgan Bowman: 1 ace, 9 service points.