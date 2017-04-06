Klickitat County Sheriff Appreciates Sar Volunteers

On Tuesday night, March 14, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer thanked the Klickitat County Search & Rescue volunteers at the annual appreciation dinner in Goldendale.

Sheriff Songer, Chief Mike Kallio and SAR Coordinator Jeff King commended the volunteers for their dedication and commitment.

In 2016 the Klickitat County SAR volunteers responded to 13 missions that involved over 600 volunteer hours. They donated a total of 6,319 volunteer hours, including training and public relations events. Sheriff Songer pledged his continued support for the Search & Rescue Program.

Sheriff Songer also recognized each member, saying how much he appreciated their individual contributions and dedication to the Search & Rescue Program. Sheriff Songer spoke highly of the SAR Volunteer’s level of professionalism as evidenced by their level of readiness and mission success.



Twenty new members for 2016 were recognized with commemorative SAR pins. Years-of-Service recognition went to Ed Cornell for 5 years, Bud Nolen for 15 years and plaque to Zane Kerns for 30 years of volunteer service. Special awards for the night were awarded to “Volunteer of the Year” Jane Lee and “Rookie of the Year” Jeff Adams.

The awards ceremony was concluded with a potluck dinner.

Klickitat County Search & Rescue Volunteers are looking forward to another successful year in 2017. Individuals who would like information about joining the Klickitat County Search & Rescue Team can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-773-4455 or read more about KCSAR activities and download an application at www.klickitatsar.org.