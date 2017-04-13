Dog Mountain Shuttle Season Starting

The Gorge WET bus starts April 15 as a Dog Mountain Shuttle service. Due to the safety issues at Dog Mountain, the WET bus will shuttle visitors on Saturday and Sunday from April 15 to June 18.

The shuttle starts at 8:30 a.m. at Rock Creek Fairgrounds parking lot and continues to 4:15 p.m. Regular transit riders can travel to the CTRAN Fisher’s Landing Transit Center in the early morning and evening.

The Dog Mountain wildflower season traffic caused the parking lot to overflow with cars and people were walking over the fog line which caused a safety hazard on Highway 14. Parking has been restricted at the trailhead so visitors are strongly encouraged to use the shuttle.

Cars parked in a no parking zone will be towed. Remember to pack your valuables; do not leave them in the car. The 2016 winter brought low snow levels so please use caution on the trailhead.

The bus is ADA accessible and has bike racks.

The grant is funded by Western Federal Lands, Friends of the Gorge, Skamania County, and Stevenson Lodging Tax Grants.

For a complete schedule see skamaniacounty.org or call 509-427-3990.