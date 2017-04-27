Arts Council Takes On Project To Fill White Salmon’S Giant, Visible Canvas

“Splash.”

That’s the title of the three-dimensional metal art installation that sometime this summer should be gracing the giant, visible canvas that is the face of White Salmon’s Hi-School Pharmacy.

It’s the creation of C.J. Rench of CJR Design Studio, Hood River. The White Salmon Arts Council is spearheading the community art project in cooperation with pharmacy owner John Crawford.

A design selection committee working under the non-profit council’s auspices chose the CJ Rench proposal from the five it received in response to a call for proposals it advertised throughout the North-west. The committee requested dimensional, sculptural pieces, and four of the five proposals met that requirement.

Ann Fleming, a full-time sculptor and White Salmon resident since 2012, joined the effort at its outset last August and has been leading it ever since. She said she got involved because she wants to see something vibrant and eye-catching fill the blank wall facing Jewett Boulevard and Estes Avenue.

“It’s such an obvious space,” Fleming said, and noted, “A lot of small towns utilize art for community revitalization. I felt it was really important for us to pick something beautiful to live with, something that can be viewed from different perspectives, and something that creates a precedent for future public art.”

Another factor that went into local thinking was a desire to do something from a public art standpoint that distinguishes White Salmon from other municipalities in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Arts Council got involved at the request of the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce. Crawford had approached the chamber last year “about working with the community to fill in the blank wall that resulted from [2016] renovation,” said Melissa Byram, social media director for Hi-School Pharmacy.

Cost the art project is estimated to be between $20,000 and $30,000, and Crawford has agreed to pay half of the cost, according to Byram and Fleming.

Moreover, Byram pointed out, Hi-School Pharmacy “has provided seed money for professional consultations by the local committee spearheading the project.”

Fleming said Craw-ford’s willingness to support the project financially has made reaching a fundraising goal of $10,000-$15,000 more manageable.

“We were thrilled when we heard that,” Fleming said. “We were like, ‘All right,’ because it’s such a wonderful thing to bring to the community. The prospect of fundraising isn’t nearly as daunting as it was before [John Craw-ford] stepped up and agreed to pay half.”

Rench said the “splash” design is “based off the colorful and exciting lifestyle of the Gorge.”

“We always have wind and water creating motion and waves while the colors represent the blue sky, the big sunsets, and three green rolling hills of White Salmon,” Rench continued.

The work of art will be made of mild steel and stainless steel. Start to finish, manufacturing the piece will take eight to 12 weeks.

“My desire is to make the sculpture as dynamic as possible; this is to say it won’t be flat on the wall but mounted in a wave fashion so there is some movement from all directions,” Rench explained. “We will need to laser cut the materials, then roll them to shape and create the hangers, then prime, paint, and hang all the parts and pieces.”

Fleming said, early on, the design committee could see that mounting the metal installation to the concrete block wall “was going to be a challenge because of the material that was used in wall construction.”

Rench said the structural area of the building from which the sculpture will hang has “a few challenges” due to the size of the space to be filled. Fleming put the dimensions of the working space at 51 feet wide by 16 feet deep.

“It’s a bit spaced out but we will make the necessary hangers to make it perfect,” Rench said.

According to a promotional flyer, “Each layer [is] set off the wall at various heights to give this a more dynamic flow and shadowing effects.”

Anyone can donate to the project through the Arts Council. Checks should be made out to White Salmon Arts Council, PO Box 2024, White Salmon, Wash., 98672, in care of the Hi-School Pharmacy art project. Monetary contributions, said Fleming, are tax-deductible.

During an Arts Council presentation to the City Council, Councilor Tao Berman issued a $100 challenge to members of the community in support of the art project.

“If 50 people give $100, that’s $5,000,” Berman said. Mayor David Poucher took Berman up on his challenge and met Berman’s $100 pledge with a $100 pledge of his own.

“I thought that was great,” said Fleming, of Berman’s fundraising challenge, and added, “There’s just something that’s magical about this project. It just feels like it’s going to happen.”