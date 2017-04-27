Farm Credit Awards Lyle Schools Community Grant

Northwest Farm Credit Services has award the Lyle School District a $1,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.

“We express our sincere thanks to Northwest Farm Credit Services for your support of Lyle Community School’s weight room facility; your contribution will help us finish the electrical wiring to complete the building,” said Vernon Letourneau, Health and Spanish teacher and football coach. “Especially because there are no other physical fitness facilities in Lyle, the weight room will also be available for use by the greater community. We expect it will serve as a place where both adults and students will learn and practice lifetime fitness and safe exercise routines for many years to come. Again – thank you.”

Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. In 2017 to date, Northwest Farm Credit Services has committed $77,000 to 53 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 694 grants totaling more than $1.29 million.

The next rural grant deadline is June 1, 2017.

Northwest FCS is an $11 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.