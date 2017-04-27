Insitu Stretches Beyond The Sky

A new shuttle from Vancouver to Bingen has Insitu employees riding in style with the launch of its chartered commuter bus: Eagle One.

With Insitu expecting consistent annual growth, the advent of a shuttle from Vancouver to Bingen was a logical step to meet demand, explained Insitu’s director of infrastructure management, Jenny Taylor.

Currently, Insitu has 52 employees living in Vancouver, 28 in Washougal, and 12 in Camas, for a total of 92 potential Eagle One riders. The 35 Portland residents commuting may have their own bus in the future. “That’s the goal,” Taylor noted.

Taylor and her team began developing the plan for Eagle One last November. “This is something that has been talked about for years,” she said. “It just needed to reach a point with our growth plans, initiatives, and demand. We finally reached it.”

Eagle One’s maiden voyage rolled into the Bingen Eagle Point facility Monday morning, a little wet, but without any issues. The first round of employees successfully disembarked from the shuttle after an hour 45-minute ride. “We’re beta testing right now,” explained Taylor. “We have a capacity for 48 [passengers], and I think we’ll get there.”

Taylor expects the travel time to shrink after the first week, as weather and road conditions improve.

During the ride, commuters have access to all the amenities including restrooms and Wi-Fi. This week, riders were also awarded for traveling on Eagle One with daily prizes and giveaways to commemorate the shuttle’s launch.

Insitu’s Communications department has been spreading the word regarding Eagle One’s launch throughout the company through staff emails and broadcasted messages over community space screens.

“As we’re growing parking has increasingly become an issue. This will hopefully help mitigate some of that,” said Taylor, pointing out how often the Eagle Point facility’s parking lot is full. “This is a company provided benefit, that will definitely help, having the Eagle One.”

In addition to the launch of Eagle On, Insitu also chartered a smaller transit line to get employees to and from all Insitu’s facilities around Bingen, White Salmon, and Hood River. Bingen Area Rapid Transit, known as BART, travels from Bingen’s Eagle Point facility to White Salmon’s Park Center, in to Bingen and across the river to the Waucoma Center.

BART also comes with a real-time app so riders can see where the bus is in its route and anticipate when its next stop. Sandwich-boards will be located at all of BART’s stops for the first week for employees to get familiar with the stops.

“[It’s] an inter-company shuttle to all of our facilities in Bingen, White Salmon, and Hood River,” explained Taylor. “Employees can park at their facilities, catch the BART and move around rather than adding increasing traffic to Bingen and White Salmon.”

“The great thing about the BART is it has a bicycle rack,” Taylor added. “That will be great for employees to ride their bikes to and from work and be able to cross the bridge, because so many of our employees have to drive in order to attend meetings. The Eagle One has capacity under to have bicycles as well.”

Along with providing a shuttle for non-Gorge residents, the buses also act as a recruiting tool spreading awareness of the Insitu brand. On the side of both buses are the Web addresses to Insitu’s social media accounts, as well as the hashtag “hire me Insitu.”

“There is a cost associated with it, but the cost of recruiting makes it well worth it in that we’re able to recruit a greater talent pool as well as employee retention,” Taylor explained.

“That trek to Vancouver is a tough one, so for our employees to be able to forget about it, turn on their computers, and work for an hour and a half, that’s a great benefit to our employees. We’re allowing for the employees to work on board,” said Taylor. “That’s why the program is called ‘Work Insitu,’ because Insitu means in place, or position. It’s the Latin meaning, so we’re working in place.”