Soroptimist Recognizes Community Women

Soroptimist International of Mt. Adams held its annual awards presentations this past March at the Columbia High School Library to honor some local women.

Two area women won the club’s Live Your Dream; Education and Training Awards, which are given by Soroptimist clubs across the country to assist women who provide the primary source of financial support for their families by giving them the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects.

Ellen Barbour from White Salmon and Angel Robinson from Bingen received $1,750 each. Barbour is attending the addictions counselor education program at Clark College. Robinson is studying forestry at Mt Hood Community College in Gresham.

Soroptimist’s Ruby Award acknowledges women who are working to improve the lives of women and girls through their personal or professional activities. The club presented its Ruby Award to Teresa Curran, who is the White Salmon Valley School District migrant representative, as well as a para-professional in the classroom. The club made a donation of $250 to her charity of choice, White Salmon Preschool.

The club also recognized six high school seniors for their outstanding contributions to home, school, community, country, and the world. The Youth Citizenship Awards are cash awards to support the recipients’ continuing education. A total of $4,000 was distributed among the winners Ruby McDonald, Lily Schwarz, Seleny Calixto, and Sadie Hipskind from Columbia High School, and Bailee Green and Mackenzie Tuthill from Klickitat High School.

Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. The awards are available for women in the Mt. Adams’ club service area, which ranges from Dallesport to Stevenson, and includes the Mt. Adams valley. Soroptimist annually supports over 1,200 women with over $1.6 million in education awards through their Live Your Dream Award program.

For more information, visit www.soroptimist.org, or call Lorrie Knowles at 509-493-1839 or Dawn McSweyn at 541-645-0951.