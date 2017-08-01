Documentary Looks At Progress Of Women’S Rights In Pakistan

By KEN PARK

The Enterprise

kpark@whitesalmonenterprise.com

How well do you know your geography?

If asked, where would you say Pakistan is, most Americans would say the Middle East, where all the “istan” countries are. While a scholar will tell you Pakistan is a Muslim majority country in Central Asia. But what does that have to do with White Salmon? Or the rest of the Columbia Gorge?

On July 29 at The Moth Lounge in Hood River, Jean-Paul Martinez, a filmmaker from Soho, London, United Kingdom, and Kirsten Seymour ,a Central and South Asian specialist at Oxford University, screened the first 10 minutes of their film “Pomegranates In Lahore.” The film is about women’s rights in Pakistan and how they have progressed.

“I have spent quite a bit of time in Pakistan, traveled all over the country. One of the times I was in Lahore I was staying with family and I went with their son to pick pomegranates that he would later try to sell. They were a well known family but were not very rich,” said Seymour.

Lahore is located in north-eastern Pakistan just inside the Pakistan-India border. “So that’s just a bit of where the title came from,” said Seymour.

The piece of the film that was screened Saturday night focused on a group of girls who had been allowed by their fathers to attend the all-boys school and the trials and sacrifices they have to endure everyday. As they walk to school the girls are spit on, have rocks thrown at them; in school they are taunted by their male peers. Many of the girls, in order to go to school, give up their “marriage right,” or rather, their eligibility to be married because it is the belief of many in Pakistan that boys will not want to marry an educated girl.

“That will be the next focus for the film: how young men are raised in Pakistan, specifically those whose fathers are absent from their lives. Many of them are in the Taliban. So the boys are raised by their mothers, but somehow the overwhelming patriarchal society, especially in the more rural areas, creates young men who view and treat women with the minimum amount of respect,” said Seymour.

When it comes to Muslim majority countries, Pakistan is surprisingly the most progressive. In the larger cities, women are allowed to drive, wear jeans, and head coverings are optional. In fact, the fashion industry has had a large impact in Pakistan, for both men and women which is highlighted in the film. In the more rural areas, however, the rules are stricter and more conservative, though there seems to be a great generational shift happening and a greater progressive movement for women in particular that is supported by men. Social media have also played a large role in this shift, particularly Netflix, and the accessibility to other cultures and ways of thinking.

“The shift is even happening at the governmental level. The presumed next prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, a former Cricket star, returned to his tribe and is really fighting for more progress for women in Pakistan. For a real democracy,” said Seymour.

“The overall goal of this film is to create discussions, not just among the Pakistani people, but among people in general. We still have so far to go around the world for women’s rights and educational rights. What happens to women in Pakistan will have an effect on women around the world,” said Seymour.

The film is slated to premiere at Cannes Film Festival in France next year, as well as hopefully many other film festivals.

As for its seemingly random appearance in Hood River? Seymours parents are locals and are part of Rotary International. The filmmakers were invited to screen it there and later encouraged to screen it publicly.

Seymour and Martinez hope to return to Hood River with a finished product next summer.

You can sign up for an e-mail list/blogpost about the film at pomegranatesinlahore. com.