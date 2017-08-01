Skamania Lodge Unveils New Outdoor Aerial Park

Skamania Lodge, A Destination Hotel, built a thrilling new Aerial Park in Stevenson.

The park, which offers an exciting new option for guests and Gorge-goers, is set to open Aug. 12.

“We take pride in the entertainment options we provide our guests and visitors,” said Skamania Lodge General Manager Ken Daugherty. “While we have our incredible zip line, which gets raves from our guests, we wanted to add an additional experience that was a bit more immersive and adventurous that visitors can enjoy on their own.”

The Aerial Park sits among the beautiful tree-lined Skamania Lodge property and boasts an array of aerials, climbing apparatus’, platforms and even a canoe to traverse. In all, there are 19 platforms and 22 elements, including a climbing feature, bridges, tight-wire walks, a cargo net.

Park goers will have multiple self-guided options from which to choose, and the adventure can be enjoyed in a group or individually. Skamania Lodge’s highly trained staff offer instructions and monitor progress during the two-hour session.

The Aerial Park was designed by Shayne Large, who oversees the Skamania Lodge Zip Line Tour, which opened in May of 2013 and was built by Team Synergo of Tigard, Ore.

“We wanted to give Skamania’s visitors another exciting way to explore the gorge and the area around the lodge,” Large said. “The Aerial Park gives both individuals and groups a brand new option – plus, it’s just really, really fun,” he added. Large summed up the excitement about the park: “It’s like a cross between American Ninja Warrior and Swiss Family Robinson…It’s a little Ewok village up there.”

The Skamania Lodge Aerial Park costs $69 per person for two-hour access. Discounts are available for family and group packages.

For more information call 509-427-0202.