Solar Saturday Viewing At Discovery Center

Bob Yoesle from Friends of the Goldendale Observatory will present a solar viewing free to the public Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, weather and clouds permitting.

Using special safely-filtered telescopes you can get an unbelievable view of the sun. (Never look directly at the sun - especially using a telescope - without approved filtration.) Our star is a cauldron of incredibly hot gases, sunspots as big as Earth, and loops of gas called filaments and prominences. Yoesle will gladly explain what you are looking at, and the fascinating physics which underlies these incredible features on our dynamic sun.

This event will be held, weather permitting (sorry, we can’t control clouds). The event is FREE to the public and will be held outside the museum. Museum admission still applies for visitors who wish to see the exhibits.

Yoesle will also present “The Great American Eclipse,” from 3 to 4 pm in the Murdock Theater. The eclipse presentation is included with museum admission and only $5 for the program only.

Yoesle will take a look at historical eclipse expeditions, and help you prepare for your own historical journey to view the solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse the morning of Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, “The Great American Eclipse,” will be the first total eclipse to touch on American soil since 1991; the first on the mainland since 1979; and the first to sweep across the entire country since 1918. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people – if they are lucky enough to witness a total solar eclipse at all.

In Oregon, the 2017 total eclipse will cut a swath through the central part of the state, from the Pacific coast to the Idaho border. The path of totality, or umbra, in Oregon will pass over Lincoln City and Newport, Salem, Corvallis, Warm Springs, Madras, the John Day Fossil Beds, Dayville, John Day, Baker City and Ontario.

Outside the path of totality, it will instead only be seen as a partial solar eclipse and will not be a total solar eclipse anywhere in the state of Washington or even in The Dalles. You’ll need to travel to Central Oregon to view the eclipse as it passes in a wide arc through the middle of Oregon. Learn what you can do to prepare to make this lifetime event the memory of a lifetime.

“Nothing you read, see, or hear can prepare you for the spine-tingling, goosebump inducing experience of the total eclipse. You do not simply see a total eclipse. You experience it. You are immersed in it. You are completely overwhelmed by it. Many people say that the experience of totality changes their lives.” — “Being in the Shadow,” Dr. Kate Russo, author, psychologist, and eclipse chaser.

Be sure to visit the Goldendale Observatory in the days preceding the eclipse for engaging programs and information about the eclipse. For those who cannot make it to the path of totality, the Observatory will be open for viewing the 98% partial eclipse - a very thin crescent Sun - which is still quite blinding, and safety eye protection must be used at all times.