Planning To View Solar Eclipse? Protect Your Eyes

By KEN PARK

The Enterprise

kpark@whitesalmonenterprise.com

On Monday, Aug. 21, millions of people will descend upon central Oregon to be in the “path of totality” of the total solar eclipse, according to Oregon state officials.

Here in the Columbia Gorge, we will be in about the 98% totality range, which will still be an amazing view, but only if you have the right eye protection. No, sunglasses don’t count.

“Don’t do it,” said Alex Baldwin, optometrist at White Salmon Eye Care, about looking at the eclipse without the proper eye protection.

“Just don’t do it; get these special glasses if you’re going to look at the sun during the eclipse. While wearing sunglasses is better than nothing at all, they still don’t protect your eyes well enough against the UV rays. Looking at the sun during an eclipse can burn your retina in mere seconds, due to the prolonged exposure and intensity of the UV light, and can cause permanent damage,” said Baldwin.

“It helps to think of it like a kid playing with ants and a magnifying glass,” he added.

You can purchase specialized eyewear from White Salmon Eye Care for $1.50 You can also try and get some online, but make sure you purchase the proper eyewear.

There are two ways to make sure you have the proper eye protection. First, try on the glasses inside; if you can see anything, the lenses aren’t strong enough. Second, look on the inside of the glasses for the ISO number, which this year is 12312:-2:2015. You can also go online to NASA.com and learn how to make your own eclipse viewer.

“When you’re out, during the eclipse, if you don’t have eye protection, don’t look at the eclipse,” cautions Baldwin.