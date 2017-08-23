Columbia Arts Showing ‘Rosencrantz &Guildenstern’

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Joshua McGuire (The Hour), and David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral) star in Tom Stoppard’s brilliantly funny situation comedy, broadcast from The Old Vic theatre in London. The performance will be broadcast via the National Theatre Live at the Columbia Arts Theatre in Hood River on Sunday, Aug. 27, at noon.

David Leveaux’s new production marks the 50th anniversary of the play that made a young Tom Stoppard’s name overnight and turned him into one of the most iconic playwrights of the 20th century.

Against the backdrop of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, two hapless minor characters (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern) take center stage. As the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of Shakespeare’s iconic drama, they become increasingly out of their depth as their version of the story unfolds.

Filled with comic wordplay and witty one-liners, the play has received outstanding reviews—especially praising Daniel and Josh’s performances and the quality of the production as a whole.

Each National Theatre Live broadcast is filmed in front of a live audience in one of the premiere London theatres, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that cinema audiences get the ‘best seat in the house’ view of each production. Where these cameras are placed is different for each broadcast, to make sure that cinema audiences enjoy the best possible experience every time.

Satellites then allow the productions to be broadcast live to select theatre venues around the globe.

