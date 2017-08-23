It’S Fair & Rodeo Time For Klickitat County

By KEN PARK

The Enterprise

The 74th annual Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo is promising a Star-Spangled Celebration of the rural life during its four-day run at the county fairgrounds in Goldendale.

The fairgrounds opened early on Wednesday for an all-day horse show and other start-up activities, like ranch sorting and speeches from the rodeo queens.

Saturday will be one of the busier days at this year’s fair. The day begins with a dog show at 8 a.m. and will end with a free Chance McKinney concert at 8 p.m.

Livestock shows will run throughout the day on Friday with the All-Around Showmanship competition at 1 p.m.

Other features: Thursday will include Western Games in the Bill Conboy Arena, starting at 4 p.m., and the Kick-Off Barbecue at 5. A free concert by James Wesley at 8 concludes the day’s activities.

As mentioned before, Friday’s program offers more livestock shows, followed by the All-Around Showmanship competition at 1 p.m and the Team Penning and Branding contest at 3.

Fair-goers also will want to check out the exhibits in the Still Life Building, which opens at 8 a.m., and maybe stick around for the free Briana Renea concert at 8 p.m.

Once again, Saturday’s activities commence at 8 a.m. with the dog show, followed by the the County Team Roping competition in Conboy Arena at 8:30. Later on, NPRA rodeo action gets under way at 12:30 p.m.

Other Saturday highlights include the fair parade on Golden-dale’s S. Columbus Avenue. The parade starts at 10 a.m.

Ever-popular with fair-goers is the Livestock Market Sale, which begins at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday closes out with a Ranch Cutting contest at 7, followed by the Team Branding and Penning finals at 8, which coincides with the free Chance McKinney concert.

Things will start to slow down come Sunday. At 8 a.m., early-risers can watch rodeo contestants compete in Rodeo Slack Time.

More dog show activities are planned for 9. Church services will be offered by Grace Brethren Church at 10, followed by a second day of rodeo action in Conboy Arena at 1 p.m.

Admission prices this year are as follows: adults, $8 daily, $20 for the season; seniors age 62 and up, $6 daily, $12 season; children ages 6-12, $5 daily, $10 season. Children age 5 and under get in free when in the company of an adult.

For more information, visit klickitatcountyfair.com.