Columbia Arts Celebrates Latino Art, Culture Of Japan

Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River is excited to host a month-long, center-wide celebration of Latino Art & Culture throughout the month of September. This program is part of the Art Center’s 2017 Cultural Series, which included honoring the Art & Culture of Japan and will feature Native American Arts & Culture in November.

During September, all facets of the Art Center (gallery, theatre, and studio/classroom) will host programming and events focusing on Latino art.

“We’re so excited to be having these cultural events this year,” said Kerry Cobb, executive director of the Art Center. “Our May Japanese Arts & Culture events were so popular and well-attended, and we’re looking forward to all the events and beautiful art that will be featured in the September Latino Arts & Culture programming, where all of our visual arts, performing arts, and classes will focus on the rich Latino art. Following is the line-up events and exhibitions at the Center in September:

Opening Reception, Friday, Sept. 1, 6 to 8 p.m. (free and open to the public)

Milagro Theatre live performance of El Payaso, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., tickets/registration required.

Milagro Theatre live performance of Mijita Fridita, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m., tickets and registration required.

Music screening of Latin Music USA, Sept. 21 at 1 and 6 p.m., tickets/registration required.

Making Fiesta Flowers for kids 4-8 years old, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to noon., tickets/registration required.

Day of the Day Still Life Painting for kids 9-13 years old, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., tickets/registration required.

Creating Sacred Spaces & Altars for adults, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to noon, tickets/registration required.