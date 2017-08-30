Feature: Whitson Principal Talks School Improvements

White Salmon Valley School District principals made their cases for their school improvement plans for the 2017-2018 school year to the School Board on Aug 24.

The improvements are academic and socially based, according to the principals.

Over the course of the next few issues, The Enterprise will be inter-viewing the principals of each White Salmon Valley School about these improvements, beginning with Whitson Elementary School Principal Todd McCauley.

During the School Board meeting, McCauley highlighted three improvements to the academic and social life at Whitson Elementary. He pointed to the second year of after-school programming for kids struggling to meet grade-level standards in math and reading called “A-List Adventures.”

Further implementation of “new math” programs and continuing to encourage community engagement with parents outside of standard PTA meetings are also part of McCauley’s plan.

McCauley, a Husum resident, be-came the principal at Whitson Elementary in 2013 after previously serving as Hood River Valley High School vice principal.

McCauley implemented a new community engagement activity called “coffee with the principal,” in which parents can come meet with him and get to know him and the school or talk about what they would like to see happen in the school or in the classroom in a casual setting. This year McCauley hopes to expand that to a “pizza with the principal” meeting.

McCauley, along with other educators,introduced a round of new after-school programs dedicated to helping kids and getting them involved in clubs in and outside of school activities. Theses programs will also provide parents with some much needed after-school care. This year Whitson is introducing, or rather re-introducing, a program to help students that are struggling in the classroom.

“A-List Adventures is one of our three after-school programs. It is a grant-funded support/intervention program specifically for kids that are struggling to meet grade-level standards in reading and math. It used to be called the Community Learning Center, but that wasn’t a very catchy title and it didn’t bring kids in that really needed the help, so it got renamed, or rebranded, to entice kids,” said McCauley.

“It’s also a part of a larger scope of after-school enrichment programs like the ‘Cub Club,’ a tuition-based after school care program. We offer a number of enrichment programs during the school year; for example, Lego robotics has kids from both the ‘A-List Adventures’ and ‘Cub Club’ programs,” McCauley added.

During the board meeting McCauley also brought up the phrase “new math,” which often invokes joy and misery to kids, parents, and sometimes teachers.

“Our math fellows would do a better job at explaining it than I, but essentially the whole point of ‘new math’ is to put context behind the numbers: basically answering the question early on of why do I need to know how to do this? It’s teaching kids early on how to think and process, it encourages kids to discuss math the same way they would literature, and describe how they arrived at their conclusion. There’s more than one way to get to the right answer,” said McCauley

The White Salmon Valley School District has seen great improvements in its academic programs over the last 10 years and this year will see much more with many of the school leaders looking more deeply into the relationship between social and academic success.