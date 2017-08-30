One Community Health Celebrating ‘Happiness Month’

Last year, One Community Health celebrated its 30th anniversary and rather than holding a company-wide picnic or party, it decided to do something for the communities it serves. After a flurry of ideas, the organizers finally settled on a month long project called “Happiness Month.”

“Hundreds of studies have found that happier people have better overall health and live longer and at least 40 percent of our happiness can be improved through habits. So the goal of Gorge Happiness Month is to inspire as many people as possible to take up the three daily habits scientifically shown to make us happier and healthier: gratitude,acts of kindness and moments of silence,”says the Happiness Flyer provided to The Enterprise by Emily Reed, one of the organizers of the event.

“We really wanted to do something that would help the whole Gorge community and not just our regular patients,” said Reed.

This will be the second year of the Happiness Month program, which will begin in October. Those interested in participating either as a company, office, or individually can sign up for inspirational, non-spam e-mails at www.GorgeHappiness.org beginning Sept. 1.

“Basically everyday in October there will be a different event or goal for the day to improve happiness based on the three habits. One day could be something simple, like go for a walk or something a little harder like trying to get someone to laugh. There will also be workshops and classes offered by One Community Health and our local partners,” said Reed.

One of the things One Community Health is trying to do this year is get more businesses and local governments involved. White Salmon Mayor Dave Poucher and his staff have committed to participating, as have local businesses Feast Market, North Shore Cafe, White Salmon Valley Community Library, and Insitu.

“We will have a booth at one of the last White Salmon Farmers Market, where people can come up and learn a little bit more about it since by that time things will be getting underway,” said Reed.