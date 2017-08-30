Tea, Gift Shop Opening In Downtown White Salmon

Tea Lyn’s Tea Shop has announced its is opening for business on Thursday, Aug. 31, in downtown White Salmon.

Offering exotic bulk teas and specialty gifts, Tea Lyn’s Tea Shop is located just off Jewett, around the corner from Henni’s restaurant at 121 North Main Avenue.

With a focus on living healthfully, gift-giving and supporting the community, Tea Lyn’s is stocked with specialty essential oils, candles, clothing, books, as well as jewelry and crafts from local Gorge artisans.

Also offered is a section filled with high-end items perfect for gifting to men. Everything from locally hand forged knives and hatchets to travel luggage, as well as books that will entertain. All items for the men’s collection have been hand-picked by buyer Martin Griessmueller, partner and co-owner of Tea Lyn’s.

Daily samples of teas and specialty blends created by those at Tea Lyn’s, will be offered to both tea aficionados and those who are looking for a knowledgeable introduction to the world of tea. Tea Lyn’s aim is to provide loose leaf tea that is both rare and beautiful, making it a perfect hostess gift and for those looking for healthful drink alternatives.

“Our goal is to provide the absolute finest loose leaf tea available, along with popular and health-forward spices, herbs and other goods. We also really care about the community and want to provide a nice space for artisans to showcase their goods as well as a friendly tea lounge for sipping samples of tea,” said Tiffany Lyn, owner and founder of Tea Lyn’s.

Operating hours will be Wednesday through Saturday 1 to 6 p.m.

Tea Lyn’s will also host Saturday classes from local practitioners on healthful living practices for body, mind and spirit. These events will be listed on its Facebook page: Tea Lyn’s Tea Shop.

If you would like more information about Tea Lyn’s, call Tiffany Lyn at 541-288-3240 or email tealynsteashop@gmail.com. You may also visit www.tealyns.com