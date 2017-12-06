It Was A Very Good Day For Chs Wrestlers

A trio of Columbia High seniors won weight class titles and the CHS boys finished fourth in team scoring last Saturday at the Three Rivers Classic in Longview.

All told, 11 Bruins took part in this season-opening competition at Mark Morris High School that featured wrestlers from 12 schools; seven Bruins placed.

Alex Medina prevailed in the heavyweight division championship match, Myles Moon placed first at 120 pounds, and James Bell was victorious at 152.

The Bruins got second-place efforts from senior Elijah Bell at 132 pounds, and sophomore Payden Webster at 106. Both lost their finals by decision.

Sophomore Jack Kelly wrestled at 126 and finished tied for third, and sophomore Bowen Durkee tied for fifth at 182.

Each classification had two consolation bouts; winners tied for third, losers tied for fifth, as opposed to single matches for third and fourth places.

“We’ve been attending the Three Rivers Classic for maybe the last five years and this was by far our best finish,” Bruins Coach Stoner Bell said. “It was a very good day.”

Columbia’s girls team also was in action last Saturday, at the eighth annual Jump-On-In girls tournament in Yelm, which drew 42 teams and more than 400 wrestlers from around the state.

Senior Amandra Waldron, at 105 pounds, and junior Hailey Johnson, at 120, earn-ed third-place finishes, and led the Bruins to a seventh- place finish in team scoring.

Senior Samantha Morley, at 130 pounds, was one of three Bruins to finish in the top five of her weight class. She placed fifth.

Fifth places also went to sophomores Aryah Nelson and Maddie Deo at 235 and 145, respectively.

Sophomore Dayannara Medina competed at 130 in the varsity tournament, and first-timer Odalys Gonzales wrestled to an undefeated record in the junior varsity round-robin event.

“I was really impressed by how well our small team did in this year’s event. We wrestled well against many of last year’s state tournament placers,” Bruins Coach Dev Bell said, and added, “We caught the eye of many of the larger teams’ coaches.”

Next up: CHS is at Steven-son tonight, Dec. 7, for a 1A Trico League match that be-gins at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, CHS hosts its second of three December events in Miller Gym: the Bruin Interstate Invitational, which starts at 9 a.m.

On Dec. 13, the Bruins will entertain Goldendale, Ste-venson, and Riverside, of Boardman, Ore., for a double-dual meet that will get under way at 6 p.m.