Kindergartener Takes Initiative During School-Wide Food Drive

Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday break, Hulan L. Whit-son Elementary school students held a canned food drive in which they collected nearly 700 cans to donate to community food banks.

“683 cans total,” said School Principal Todd McCauley.

In the gym there were turkeys that represented how much each of the classes donated using colorful tail feathers. The kindergarten classes’ turkey showed they had a commanding lead in the school-wide contest. But the actions, or rather the idea, of one kindergartener garnered special attention.

Amy Miller, 5, daughter of Jason and Brandy Miller, of Bingen, had the idea to go to Harvest Market and ask if they could donate to the schools canned food drive.

Amy, along with her mother, asked Harvest Market manager Kevin Bren “if they could donate some canned foods to the Whitson Elementary school canned food drive.”

“Kevin was really cool about it. We left with about 10-15 cans of food,” said Brandy.

Harvest Market often participates in community food drives during the holiday season. Along with the purchase of your own items, you can buy a bag of food to be donated to the food bank or a local family in need.

When asked by The Enterprise where she got the idea, Amy said, “I just wanted to help families get some food.”

Brandy, who works as a crossing guard for the White Salmon Valley School District, also mentioned that about $115 were donated alongside the canned food drive.