Over 850 Attend Annual Library Holiday Celebration

Dec. 2 marked the 43rd annual Wassail celebration at the White Salmon Valley Community Library.

“We honestly don’t know how or why this celebration got started, but we’ve been hosting it for so long now,” said Librarian Ruth Schafer.

According to The Enterprise records, in December of 1974, the gathering was originally an opportunity for local children to meet Santa and Mrs. Clause; it is unclear as to when it transitioned into the Wassail celebration of today.

The annual wassail celebration is a community event to encourage civic pride, community engagement, and a gathering place for the community as they await the annual tree lighting ceremony.

“We had over 850 people attend this year, gathered for food, song, and a festive beginning of the season of long nights and cold days,” said Schafer.

Wassail, as defined by Wikipedia, is “a beverage of hot mulled cider, traditionally drunk as an integral part of wassailing, a Medieval English drinking ritual intended to ensure a good cider apple harvest the following year. “

The act of wassailing in America became popular in the 1800s, where folks would travel from home to home singing Christmas carols and consuming an alcoholic version of the cider.

“The library uses the tradition of the wassail more as a community gathering, celebrating the changing season, more than celebrating the harvest....though since this community is largely based in the orchard industry, a good harvest is good for the entire community,” said Shafer.

The event had musical guests in the form of Diane Allen and Donna Reuter playing Christmas carols on piano and violin; a combo made up of students in the Columbia High School jazz band playing atmospheric jazz music; the Zion Lutheran Hand Bell Ringers from The Dalles; and Bob Schwartz on piano for a community sing-along.

There were a myriad of holiday-themed arts and crafts for kids, as well as snacks, baked goods, and of course hot cider provided by the Friends of the White Salmon Library.

Decorations ranged from holiday-themed quilts from the Columbia River Quilters Guild to uniquely themed Russian dolls and fun gingerbread house displays.

Artisans Cassandra Arnold, Chris Mosnot, and Carolyn Simon had their crafts available for purchase as well.