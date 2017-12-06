Walls Appearing Throughout The Gorge, One Now In White Salmon

“Before I Die” walls have sprouted up throughout the Gorge over the last four years.

First appearing in Mosier, followed by The Dalles, then Hood River, and now near the corner of First and Jewett streets in White Salmon.

All part of a grass roots effort made by Providence Hospice of the Gorge nurses and social workers, the walls are meant to encourage reflection and conversations about what matters most before we’re six feet under.

If you haven’t seen one yet, a Before I Die wall is a large chalkboard with multiple rows of the sentence starter, “Before I Die I want to”. The idea is to encourage people to complete the sentence. Think of it as a community-wide bucket-list, “Mad Lib” style.

There are now more than 1,000 similar walls in over 70 countries in dozens of languages asking the same question of “what’s important to you”? Or, in American poet Mary Oliver’s words, “what is it you plan to do with your own wild and precious life?”

The answers aren’t always poetic, precious, or comfortable. Art imitates life and it doesn’t take long for the Before I Die chalkboard to get messy.

“When life gets messy and when we attempt to wipe the slate clean and start over, what do we want to be sure to leave room for?” asks Providence medical social worker, Gwen Williams-Thomas. “Often what lurks in the shadows and goes unseen are the very same things that might haunt or hurt us”.

In the Providence Hospice of the Gorge grief groups for families, it is discussed that anything mentionable is manageable. The group leaders always invite participants to mention the unmentionable. “Be brave. Be real and honest and true and you’re likely to find a connection. Many of us are lonely, confused, and wildly anxious. Not talking about it doesn’t make any of that go away. Words have the power to knit us together” said Thomas.

The goal of the Before I Die wall is twofold; connecting people with what matters and connecting people to one another, tapping into a deeper sense of belonging.

“Connection is what keeps us afloat as we live, as we die and as we grieve. Grief is what transports us from the life that we hoped for to the life that we actually have. It brings us into the present moment, to the moment when we can stand before a chalkboard and write something new” said Thomas.

The current wall in White Salmon has only been up a couple days, but entries from past walls have included “Before I Die I want to” start my own band, build a house, adopt a collie dog and name it “Lassie”, be a fun Mama, take my family rafting through the Grand Canyon, write a good song, make a difference, love fully, be famous, find joy, go to Ireland, have a fashion line, invent a solution to help pollution and more.

Built by local artist, CJ Rench and his talented team, the new, four-sided design includes lighting on top for night time viewing.

The project was funded by the Providence Hood River Foundation.

Take a moment to stop by the new location in White Salmon and write down your own aspirations. The holidays are a perfect time to think about life priorities and what’s really important. To find out more about Providence Hospice of the Gorge grief groups or other services, call 541-387-6449.