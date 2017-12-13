Basketball Roundup Chs Boys End Two-Game Skid; Tl Boys Win Third In A Row

William Gross scored a game-high 15 points and Reed Davis had 10 last Saturday as Columbia High snapped a two-game losing streak with a 64-39 non-conference win at Highland.

The Bruins (3-2) opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter against the Scot-ties and led 16-6 following the opening eight minutes.

They stretched their lead into the 20s in the second quarter and held a 34-14 ad-vantage at the halftime intermission.

“[T]he difference game-wise was just that we set the tone early against Highland and never looked back,” said first-year Bruins Coach Evan Wiley. We were up 20 at the half, and the starters, Lewie Rowlen, William Gross, Jonathan Douthit, Reed Davis, and Kyle Dean, only played two minutes into the second half. By then we were up 28 and switched from an aggressive man defense to a relaxed 2-3 zone.”

Wiley added, “With the second string getting some minutes, we held steady and won by 25, although it could’ve been a 50-point victory if we’d wanted to push the envelope.”

Columbia kept up its scoring ways in the third quarter. The Bruins netted 22 points and held the Scotties to 14 and entered the fourth quarter with a 56-28 lead.

Dean, Trenton Howard, and Tylan Webster each contributed seven points to the Bruins’ side of the ledger, and Rowlen and Oscar Kirk-wood each chipped in six.

Only Lincoln Hakala got into double figures for the Scotties. He finished with 12 points and had six rebounds.

Trout Lake 50, at City Christian 35: The Mustangs fought off City’s second-half surge last Saturday in Port-land to post their third consecutive non-conference victory in four starts.

Micah Colburn pitched in a game-high 21 points for the Mustangs, and Diego Cortez tossed in 16 on a night Trout Lake had underwhelming success shooting the ball (20/56, with seven 3-pointers). Colburn netted a trio of 3-balls, while Cortez went 4 for 5 from behind the arc.

“We took a lot of 3s, and we’re taking a lot of 3s, probably because we have to. We aren’t very big,” Mustangs Coach Ken BeLieu noted.

Reece Painter provided a steady had on the court for Trout Lake in the back-to-back game. The point guard recorded six points, two assists, and three steals, and a team-best eight rebounds. He also had zero turnovers. Alexis Cortez added seven rebounds.

Trout Lake led 10-8 after one quarter and 30-19 at halftime. Then the second half began.

“Things got kind of screw-y for us in the third quarter,” BeLieu said, as the Mustangs went cold on offense and City rallied for a 30-29 lead before settling within 33-30 after 24 minutes of play.

The Mustangs closed the game out with a 21-5 run that featured the last four points of the third quarter and a 17-5 fourth.

At The Dalles 63, Columbia High 47: William Gross had a game-high 22 points, Jonathan Douthit tacked on 10, and Lewis Rowlen scored eight to lead the Bruins, who dropped to 2-2 on Dec. 5 with their second-straight non-conference defeat, this time in The Dalles.

The Dalles’ Dakota Murr racked up 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, Jacob Hernandez went off for 13 points, and the undefeated Riverhawks pulled away from a 28-20 halftime lead with a 35-27 run in the second.

The Riverhawks (2-0) went on a 15-9 third-quarter run to take a 43-29 lead. They put on their finishing touches with a 20-18 showing in the fourth quarter.

Columbia managed 17 field goals, one of which was a 3-pointer. Eight of those baskets came in the first half.

“[W]e were too tentative and hesitant at the outset, and could never regain our footing,” Wiley said. “Shots weren’t falling, our offense was stagnant, and we just didn’t trust in our game and our system enough to do the little things necessary to win. The Dalles is a pretty good team, but we could have had a much better showing against them.”

Trout Lake 70, at Columbia JV 27: Micah Colburn poured in 21 points and Carter Wurzer netted 12 in last Thursday’s non-league win in White Salmon.

The Mustangs overwhelmed the Junior Bruins with defensive pressure in the first half and led 20-3 after one quarter and 34-10 at halftime. The score after three quarters of play stood at 54-14.

Diego Cortez played a solid all-around game to help spur the Mustangs’ charge. He delivered a stat line of six points (2/5 on 3-pointers), seven assists, and five rebounds, and tied Col-burn for the team in lead in steals with five.

Trout Lake aided its cause by converting 13-of-14 free throws (93%). Wurzer was 4 for 4 from the line and one of nine Mustangs who got into the scoring column.

Lyle/Wishram 53, at Klickitat/Glenwood 37: The Cougars ran their record to 3-0 on Dec. 5 with the road win at Klickitat. It was the Cougars’ first away game of the season.

Andrew Carlock and Riley Mills set the tone for the Cougars on offense as each dropped 13 points on the Vandals. Brandon Montoya and Kurtis Billette contributed nine points apiece as part of Cougars Coach Josh Padgett’s eight-man rotation.

For the Vandals, Jeremiah Larson was a force at both ends of the court. He furnished with 11 points on offense and blocked four shots on defense. Hunter Dawson tallied nine points, and Jacob Wenz paced K/G with seven rebounds.

The Cougars and the Vandals both started the game with a lot of energy on the offensive end. The result was a 19-15 Lyle/Wishram lead after the opening eight minutes of action.

That energy dissipated in the second quarter as both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket. The Cougars won the low-scoring period 8-3 to increase their lead to 27-18 by halftime.

The third quarter was almost a repeat of the first. Both teams found ways to score the basketball, but the Vandals failed to chip away at the Cougars’ lead. In fact, Lyle/Wishram stretched its lead to 46-31 by the end of the quarter.

Baskets again were hard to come by in the fourth quarter as both teams started to run out of steam.

L/W managed to outscore the home team 7-6 to win the quarter and add to its final margin of victory.

At Klickitat/Glenwood 47, Glenwood Alumni 34: Jacob Wenz had 16 points and eight rebounds last Saturday in the Vangles’ victory over Glenwood alumni.

Jeremiah Larson added 12 points and Hunter Dawson chipped in five to the winning tally.

Justin Holly scored nine points and Tanner Beeks had six for the Alums.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

At The Dalles 47, Columbia High 12: The Bruins struggled against the River-hawks’ ball pressure during the Dec. 5 non-league game in Kurtz Gym.

No. 12-ranked The Dalles forced 18 Columbia turn-overs and gave up a season-low three field goals to capture the victory.

In their first three games, all victories by an 18.6-point average, the Riverhawks yielded 29 points a clip. The Dalles led 33-3 at halftime.

Columbia did not score for the first 13 minutes and 12 seconds of action, until a 3-pointer from Kathrine Hylton at the 2:48 mark.

The Dalles closed out the win with a 14-11 spurt in the second half.

The Riverhawks made 19 field goals (one 3-pointer) and 8 of 19 free throws.

At Highland, 47, Columbia High 15: The Bruins fell behind early and never got into an offensive rhythm in last Saturday’s non-conference game at Cowiche.

The host Scotties held a 14-5 lead after one quarter and led 27-7 at halftime.

Gracie Vaughan paced the Bruins, who fell to 2-3, with six points. Tate Panko added four.

Defensively, the Bruins had their hands full with the Scotties’ Jasmine Silva and Yvette Lopez.

Silva finished with 16 points and five steals, while Lopez had a final line that included 10 points, six re-bounds, and three steals.