Port Of Hr Addresses Toll Hike

About a month ago, the White Salmon City Council played host to a company called United Bridge Partners (UBP), who presented a proposal and gave a presentation on what they could do to replace the 93-year-old Hood River/-White Salmon Bridge.

UBP submitted the same proposal to the Hood River Port Com-mission that, to much criticism on both sides of the river, went un-read by port officials.

On Dec. 5, Port Executive Director Michael McElwee attended the Bingen City Council meeting to both defend the port’s reasoning and to explain the upcoming Feb. 1 bridge toll increase.

Regarding the bridge tolls, McElwee said, “Every year we have a meeting to discuss improvements and upgrades that need to be made to the bridge to keep it going for the next 15-30 years. In the meeting we also discuss what we can do to push for building a new bridge, fully recognizing that the current bridge is nearly 100 years old. We recently estimated that to fully upgrade the bridge to last another 15 years will cost $51 million. This includes upgrading the bridge deck. We are raising the toll to $2 that over the course of the coming years will generate $2 million per year and will allow us to not only maintain the bridge and accomplish the necessary up-grades but eventually replace the bridge entirely.”

McElwee also noted that this raise will have an impact on lower income families who cross the bridge regularly for work or school and that they are working on a solution to help those families.

“We are working on a campaign to encourage those families to get ‘breeze by’ passes which would ultimately lower cost for those that cross frequently,” said McElwee.

Bingen City Councilors suggested creating a gift card like situation where people could gift bridge passes or load up bridge passes with money for those families. They also suggested reaching out to employers, like Insitu, and creating a program where employees who cross the bridge are given a discount or reimbursement.

Along with other economic impacts it has been suggested that the port limit the ability for trucks to cross the bridge as they tend to do the most damage to the bridge.

“We looked into that, but the economic damage it would create for the communities on both sides of the river would be astronomical,” said McElwee.

McElwee then moved on to addressing the criticism the Hood River Port received for not reading the bridge replacement proposal from the UBP.

“The simple answer is, we did not read the proposal because it was unsolicited,” said McElwee.

“We are attempting to follow rules set to us by the Oregon legislature which recently passed a bill that allows for public/private partnerships to build infrastructure. We are in the process right now of creating administrative rules that will dictate how we will act regarding project proposals, solicited or otherwise. We hope to get this rules in place by late January,” he continued.

The Hood River Port Commission expressed concerns over working with a private entity, like the UBP, due to who would dictate the tolls. But that is not enough to discourage them from potentially working with such entities.

“Once the rules are in place we want things to be competitive,” said McElwee.

Some have accused the Port of Hood River of “holding out hope” for federal and state funding for bridge replacement. Bingen City Councilman Ryan O’Connor asked if there was any.

“The Oregon Legislature set aside about $5 million in funding for an ecological and geological study regarding bridge replacement, obviously that is not enough for a project like this. There could be federal funding, but it’s not reliable resource yet. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler has been pushing for reforms in Olympia but nothing has come of that yet either.”

If the bridge were to become federally funded the Port of Hood River would not financially benefit from it as they do now. All the funding would go back into the bridge, whereas now some of the funding goes to other projects on the Hood River port, with no benefits for the Washington side at all. A fact that has been irksome for Klickitat County for years.

Councilwoman Catherine Kiewit made the comment that while she appreciates the thoroughness of the process the Hood River port is going through, she is concerned that it may stifle and potential project process.

“A new bridge is needed sooner rather than later,” said Kiewit.

McElwee agreed.

“There are devils in the details when working with both private and public entities.”