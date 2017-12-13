Skyline Partners With Er Physician Group

In Skyline’s continued effort to provide the best and highest-quality of care, it recently partnered with Northwest Emergency Solutions – an emergency physician group – to manage and help staff its Emergency Department.

This change brings emergency medicine board certified physicians Mahinda Ratnayake, M.D.; Gus Faller, M.D.; Andy Miller, M.D.; and Kathleen Meyers, M.D.; to Skyline’s Emergency Department.

This group combined with Skyline’s clinicians and services, provides the most comprehensive emergency care available.

“Providing better, faster and stronger care with the right resources is our team’s primary focus,” said Robb Kimmes, Skyline Hospital Chief Executive Officer. “Having the expertise of these physicians – who only specialize in emergency medicine – will improve patient outcomes, reduce re-admissions and enhance the patient experience.

“Like any work environment, people make the difference and the dedicated ED staff at Skyline are truly amazing,” continued Kimmes. “Their patient dedication is second to none.”

Skyline Hospital’s Emergency Department physicians include: Mahinda Ratnayake, M.D., Gus Faller, M.D., Andy Miller, M.D., Kathleen Myers, M.D., Russell Smith, M.D., Samir Bishai, M.D., Chris Van Tilburg, M.D., Frank Rinella, D.O., Eric Holden, PA-C, Vee Yoong, PA-C, Eric Stroud, PA-C, Jenna Newcomb, PA-C, and Cameron Steineckert, PA-C.