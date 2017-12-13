Vintage Store Opening In White Salmon This Saturday

Red Tail Collective is officially opening at 121 N Main Ave., in White Salmon, with a Holiday Gathering featuring authentic Bavarian Fire Wine on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Red Tail is a collective of designers, artists and merchants pedaling eclectic, mostly one-of-a-kind vintage clothing, artist prints, designer originals and more. All from like-minded folks in the Gorge and beyond.

This will be an ever-evolving and growing selection of extremely interesting items, so every time you pop in there will be something new to discover.

Founded by Brielle Duym and Daniell Lefebvre, Red Tail Collective is the manifestation of their creative partnership of custom built displays and a textile designer’s vision of beautiful, functional and extremely funky items that bring out the beauty in everyday life. Not just vintage pieces fresh from big cities of the West Coast, but also artisan-created items like artist rendered designs printed on high quality yoga mats.

“I have loved vintage clothing since my days in high school. It’s something that has followed me throughout my career as a textile designer and all of the places I’ve lived, which has spanned both coasts. I look for things that speak to me, and what I think others will find special. Things were made better ‘back when’ and I love the inherent history each piece comes with. I also want to blend the vintage aesthetic with a modern crafter’s voice. A voice that tells the story of the creative community.

So, we will be representing different artisans and creators from the Gorge, and beyond!” said Duym.

Open Wednesday thru Saturday, 1-6 p.m., they accept cash and credit cards. At least once a week Duym is adding new inventory.

If you would like more information about Red Tail Collective, call Brielle Duym at 267-760-1816, or e-mail her at redtailcollective@icloud.com.