Bruins Hold Cougars At Bay; Mustangs Drop Gcb Opener

William Gross dropped a game-high 28 points on Dec. 12 to lead Columbia High to a 66-60 victory over visiting Lyle/Wishram.

Brandon Montoya led the Cougars with 20 points (off mostly offensive put backs and fast-break layups), and DeSean Leslie netted nine.

A tight first quarter saw the Bruins outscore the visitors, 9-8. Columbia bumped its lead to 27-22 by the end of the second quarter.

The Bruins (4-2) added to their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars, 21-13, to stretch the lead to 48-35.

“We were up 13 at the end of the third quarter, and were feeling very confident,” said first-year Bruins Coach Evan Wiley.

Then the fourth quarter started and the Cougars began their run.

Wiley said the Bruins “let up on defense” in the fourth quarter as the Cougars attacked the basket and drew fouls on the Bruins.

“Lyle was shooting in the double-bonus for most of the fourth quarter and went 8 for 12 from the line,” Wiley noted. “That really helped them get back into the game while preserving the clock.”

The Bruins ended up losing the last quarter to the Cougars, 25-18, but they secured the victory by making most of their free throws.

“We haven’t been a great free-throw shooting team at times, but as a team we went 10 for 12 from the line in the fourth, and that really help-ed us close the game out,” Wiley said.

Last Friday’s scheduled home game versus Three Rivers was postponed. It has been rescheduled for Jan. 26.

At Trout Lake 53, Columbia JV 33: Reece Painter’s 12 points paced the Mustangs in Monday’s non-league victory over the Junior Bruins.

The Mustangs (6-2) led 19-11 after one quarter and 27-15 at halftime. They broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors, 20-9.

For CHS, Stanley Hylton scored nine points and Cole Pritchard tallied eight.

Cole McKinney chipped in nine points for Trout Lake, which got nine rebounds and seven points from Alex-is Cortez.

Lyle/Wishram 79, at South Wasco County 32: Kurtis Billette tallied a career-high 20 points Monday to lead the Cougars past the Redsides, in Maupin, Ore.

Zach Miller and Brandon Montoya each contributed 10 points to the win, which became all but assured after L/W (3-2) outscored SWC 18-0 in the first quarter.

The score at halftime was 35-6.

Randy Hubbard chipped in nine points for L/W, and Jeramiah Ostrander added eight to the final tally.

Sunnyside Christian 95, at Trout Lake 38: “They are the best B classification team I have ever seen.”

So said Mustangs Coach Ken BeLieu after the Knights beat his team handily Dec. 12 in a Greater Columbia 1B League contest.

Diego Cortez led the Mus-tangs with nine points, and Reece Painter scored seven.

The Mustangs trailed 21-14 after one quarter and 51-27 at halftime.

Sunnyside Christian had four players in double figures and aided its cause by sinking 15 3-pointers.

Trout Lake 61, at Camas Frosh 51: Reece Painter had 22 points and nine rebounds in last Saturday’s non-conference win.

The Mustangs trailed 17-11 after one quarter and 37-30 at halftime. They drew with-in 44-39 by the end of the third quarter.

Trout Lake gained the lead in the fourth and pulled away for the win by outscoring the Papermakers frosh, 22-7.

“The big difference in the second half,” said Mustangs Coach Ken BeLieu, “is that Reece Painter got hot.”

Painter scored 14 points after the intermission to lead the Trout Lake comeback.

Diego Cortez put in 11 points for the Mustangs, and Carson Lanz added 10.

Trout Lake 80, at Steven-son JV 55: Diego Cortez tallied a game-high 26 points in last Thursday’s non-league win.

Cortez scored half of his team’s 10 3-pointers and also had five steals and five assists.

Reece Painter had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Carson Lanz and Micah Colburn also scored in double figures. Each finished with 11 points.