It’S The Time Of The Season For Giving

Over the course of the last two months, Insitu employees have engaged in a competition of good deeds and community service.

“We began by designating the month of November as a ‘month of giving’ to get our employees engaged in volunteer opportunities and community service on both sides of the river. We hope to continue that into the spirit of giving that is brought on by the holiday season,” said Tamara Kaufman, community relations coordinator for Insitu.

“We kicked off the month of giving by inviting nonprofit organizations to each of our facilities and encouraged our employees to go and talk to them and find out how they can get involved,” said Kaufman.

Many of the non-profit groups were from Oregon and Washing-ton. The most popular were the Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue, West-Columbia Humane Society, Coats for Kids Foundation, and various veterans groups.

“We are especially proud of two of our employees who really stepped up and have volunteered to take over the Coats For Kids project as the previous organizers are considering retiring after this year,” said Kaufman.

During Veterans Day, Insitu hosted a social gathering for veterans at Pine Shed Ribs and Barbecue and picked up the tab. It also has volunteers at the Hood River Elks Veterans Breakfast and Mt. Adams Elks and American Legion Veterans dinner.

“It’s a core part of the company’s four pillars, pioneer, care, perform and unite,” said Kaufman.

Heading into December and combining the spirit of giving with the spirit of competition, each Insitu location will have a “Tree of Joy” on which will hang gift tags with descriptions of families in the area in need.

“Basically, the goal is for Insitu employees to get tags from the tree, each tag has a Wishlist of items for needy families in the area and the employee’s and go out and buy those things or donate some of their own items, wrap them up and put them under the tree and then we donate them to Washington Gorge Action Programs who gives them to the families anonymously. This year we really wanted to reach out to those families who were affected by the Underwood Fruit fire,” said Kaufman.

“It’s become quite a competition between each Insitu location which makes it fun for us. Even our Vancouver office has joined in,“ added Kaufman.

On the Oregon side Insitu employees participate in Hood River County’s Christmas Project, which gives gifts to both kids and elderly residents.

Employees at Insitu come from all over the Gorge and are taking this opportunity to volunteer and give back wherever they live.

“Caring for the places we call home is an important part of Insitu’s culture and it is through activities like these that we are able to join with others to show our Gorge communities some love during the holiday season,” said CEO Ryan Hartman.

Insitu employees will also be donating food baskets and clothing as part of the spirit of giving.