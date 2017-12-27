Insitu, Ceo Hartman Named Organization, Leader Of The Year

The Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA) held its fifth annual awards program on Dec. 12, 2017, recognizing Ryan Hartman as the 2017 GTA Technology Leader of the Year and Insitu Commercial Division as the 2017 GTA Technology Organization of the Year.

“There are many wonderful companies, nonprofits, schools and individuals working to advance the tech industry and STEM education in the Columbia River Gorge,” says Executive Director Jessica Metta. “Our awards program is a way to recognize and thank them.” STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Nominations were accepted from across the Gorge and all of the finalists were celebrated at the Dec. 12 event for their leadership and hard work.

Hartman, president and CEO of Insitu, was honored as the 2017 GTA Technology Leader of the Year for his leadership of Insitu since 2014 which has grown significantly since then, for the corporate culture he has fostered, the work he’s done in acknowledgment of Insitu’s many ties to the Gorge community as a whole, his support of nonprofits and STEM education in the region.

One outstanding finalist was also honored: Tom Furey, chief operating officer of Sagetech Corporation, for his technical and company achievements, community outreach and leadership since joining Sagetech in 2015.

Insitu Commercial Division was honored as the 2017 GTA Tech Organization of the Year for their work on emergency response related to the September 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the Fall 2017 California wildfires and Hurricane Harvey. Their work to pioneer the use of drones in the national airspace is keeping communities and first responders safer while improving the efficiency of emergency response efforts.

“The GTA is appreciative of everyone working to grow our regional tech industry and to improve STEM opportunities for our students,” says Metta. “We look forward to another year of supporting these leaders and businesses in turn.” More information about the winners and finalists is available on the GTA website at crgta.org/about/awards.

The Gorge Technology Alliance supports, connects and develops the technology community of the Columbia River Gorge with networking and educational events, business support and promotion, workforce development and youth robotics. The GTA is a nonprofit professional organization supporting the high tech businesses and STEM education in the Gorge.