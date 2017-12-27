Streaking Chs Beats Dufur For Fourth Victory In A Row

A 16-0 run by Columbia High last Thursday turned a competitive game into a runaway 59-35 win over Dufur in Miller Gym.

The Bruins led 41-33 with 5:10 to go in the non-conference contest. Bruins Coach Evan Wiley called a timeout at that moment to settle his team down.

When play resumed, CHS became a different team than the one that led 9-6 after one quarter, 23-15 at the half, and 35-30 after 24 minutes of action.

Point guard Lewie Rowlen provided the spark that ignited the game-deciding run. He got fouled in the act of shooting and converted both ends of a 1-and-1 for a 10-point lead.

Forward Jonathan Douthit halved a 1-and-1 at the foul line, then found post Gregory Haner down low for a layup to make it 46-33.

Guard William Gross took over from there. He bagged a pair of 3-pointers to push the lead to 52-33, and finished the 16-point run with a baseline jumper and a runner down the lane that earn-ed him a trip to the foul line, where he made it a 3-point play.

Dufur snapped its nearly 5-minute scoreless drought with a driving basket that also drew a foul.

Gross closed out the scoring with a layup following a steal around mid-court that made the final score 59-35.

All told, Gross scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the final 8 minutes to help the Bruins (6-2) extend their winning streak to four.

Rowlen, who scored the first basket, finished with 10 points. Six of them came in the third quarter, including a shot in the early going that gave CHS its first double-digit lead at 27-17.

Dufur put together a small run that cut that lead to 27-23. Rowlen twice pushed the lead back to six points with back-to-back drives down the key that resulted in lay-ups.

The Rangers kept coming, though. Consecutive low-post baskets from the right block after defensive stops brought them within 3 on two occasions. That was as close as they got in the second half.

Dufur’s only lead came at 6-4 midway through a ragged first quarter. In the second, the Rangers tied it at 15-15 with about 1:30 left on the clock.

CHS ended the first half on an 8-0 run that started with Gross sinking a pair of free-throws at the 1:20 mark.

Reed Davis sank two free throws 22 seconds later.

Douthit made it 21-15 off a Kyle Dean assist, then Gross stole the ball and raced for a layup that beat the buzzer and gave CHS an 8-point ad-vantage at halftime.

Davis and Douthit each tallied six points, while Dean and Haner both had five.

Columbia 44, at Board-man, Ore., 32: The Bruins held the Riverside Pirates to 10 first half points in completing a sweep of the home-and-away series.

William Gross pitched in a game-high 18 points for the Bruins, who ran their win streak to three with the 12-point victory.

Kyle Dean added seven points, and Lewie Rowlen and Reed Davis contributed six apiece.

The Bruins led 14-5 after one quarter, 24-10 at the half, and 35-20 through three periods of play.

CHS helped itself by sinking 14-of-19 free throws.

Coming up: The Bruins will put their win streak on the line tomorrow when they travel to Goldendale for their only game against the Timberwolves this season.

Tip off is at 5:30 p.m.