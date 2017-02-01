Chs Girls Net 2nd Trico Win

Kathirin Hylton scored 14 points and Keylarae Manly and Drew Harmon each had 12 here last Thursday to lead Columbia High to its second 1A Trico League victory of the season.

Once they got the lead in the first quarter, the Bruins held it en route to a 50-43 win over King’s Way, of Vancouver.

Columbia (2-3 in Trico, 3-8 overall) led 12-9 after one quarter and maintained that three-point edge through the second to lead 26-23 at halftime.

The Bruins pushed their lead to 22-14 at the quarter’s midpoint, but the Knights rallied behind the scoring of MacKenzie Ellertson and Hannah Moats.

King’s Way initiated a 9-4 run at the 3:21 mark that pulled it within 26-23 at the intermission.

Both teams started slowly in the third quarter as only two points got scored in the first two minutes.

CHS eventually got untracked and with 1:06 left in the period mounted a 37-27 lead on Hylton’s 15-footer from the left wing.

When the third quarter ended, the Bruins had added to their advantage and held a 37-30 lead.

That lead grew to 43-30 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, thanks to a 6-0 run.

Columbia’s largest lead came at 45-31 as its rotation offense against King’s Way’s 2-3 zone kicked in with great success. King’s Way had one last kick, however.

The Knights rallied with eight consecutive points to get within 45-39 with under 3 minutes remaining.

The Bruins answered that run with four in a row of their own to push the lead back to 10, to 49-39, with less than a minute to play.

CHS did most of its damage from the field. The Bruins made 24 field goals (one a 3-pointer). Despite running an aggressive offense, CHS did not draw a lot of fouls, though. It attempted only two free throws and converted one.

Samantha Tardiff chipped in six points for the Bruins, and Angelie Sampson, Yazmin Nunez, and Amanda Waldron added two apiece.

King’s Way got to the line for 17 attempts and sank 13. From the field, the Knights made 13 field goals (four of them from 3-point range).

Ellertson finished with a game-high 20 points and Moats had a final tally of 14.

At King’s Way 41, Columbia 39: The Knights’ Mackenzie Ellertson lifted her team to an overtime win last Friday by scoring all five of its extra-period points.

The narrow victory avenged last Thursday’s seven-point loss to the Bruins in White Salmon.

Ellertson finished with 25 points. Keylarae Manly led the Bruins with 13 points.

The Knights held Kathirin Hylton to eight points and Drew Harmon to two after the pair combined for 26 the night before.

CHS held a 10-6 lead after one quarter and led 18-13 at halftime.

The third quarter ended with the game tied at 22-all. The fourth quarter went back and forth but neither team could gain an advantage.

When regulation ended after 32 minutes of play, the game went to overtime. The Knights eked out the win by outscoring the Bruins 5-3 in the 4-minute overtime.

The Bruins outscored the Knights 35-29 from the field but lost the game at the free-throw line.

The Knights converted 12 of 23 from the line versus 4 for 11 for the Bruins.

Just as she did the night before, Ellertson drove to the basket late in the game to draw fouls. The effort paid off as she made 8-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime.

At La Center 64, Columbia 14: Keylarae Manly scored 10 points for the Bruins on a Monday night when little else went right them.

Unbeaten Trico leader La Center rolled to a 16-0 first-quarter lead and kept pull-ing away. The score was 35-4 at halftime and 55-12 after three quarters.

Samantha Tardiff and Gracie Vaughn each had two points for the Bruins, who were limited to seven field goals and zero free-throw attempts.