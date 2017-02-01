Fire Prevention: Get Your Chimney Checked

This past week yet another home was severely damaged by a fire likely caused by a chimney problem. Our prolonged cold weather has prompted higher use of all types of heating appliances and each has its own risks and safety requirements. Wood burning stoves and chimneys require close inspection and regular maintenance. Even the high efficiency catalytic stoves can create a hazard.

The National Fire Protection Association Standard 211 says, “Chimneys, fireplaces, and vents shall be inspected at least once a year for soundness, freedom from deposits, and correct clearances.”

Think twice about banking your woodstove overnight. I’ve burned my share of firewood and have abandoned the practice of banking my wood stove. Even in high efficiency stoves this may create incomplete combustion and increase the possibility of building residue in your chimney. Always use well-seasoned, dry firewood. With a pencil tap the side of an exposed single wall chimney flue; it should produce a “ring” like that of tapping an empty coffee can. If the sound is dull, you may have a buildup.

But nothing replaces the need of an annual inspection and appropriate cleaning.

Keep your family and home safe. This winter is a long way from being over. If your chimney was not inspected before the season started, get it done now by a licensed and bonded chimney service.

Eric Bosler is Klickitat Co. Fire District No. 3's Fire Prevention Coordinator