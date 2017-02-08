14 Bruins Going To Regional Meets Saturday

Fourteen Columbia High wrestlers will be going to regional meets on Saturday for their shots at berths in the 2017 Mat Classic.

Three girls will be attending the all-classes Region 3 girls tournament in Aberdeen, while 11 boys will head to Royal City for the Region 3 1A boys event.

The girls went to Wood-land last Thursday for the Southwest District Tournament, spent the night, had a day off Friday, then wrestled Saturday for regional berths. The top four in each weight class qualified for the regional meet.

Sophomore Hailey John-son and freshman Aryah Nelson finished third in at 135 and 190 pounds, respectively, while freshman Danielle Jeter placed fourth at 170 pounds.

Johnson earned a regional berth with a 2-0 decision over Micah Bartel, of Washougal.

Nelson scored a 10-8 decision in overtime over Allison Bong, of Woodland, by getting the first takedown.

Jeter lost to Madaline Moore, of Camas, by fall.

Columbia High boys had to wait a few days to get their regional-qualifying bouts in the books. Trico athletic directors originally scheduled the Trico boys meet for Saturday, Feb. 11, in La Center.

The meet got postponed due to poor winter travel conditions until Monday, in Carson, but had to be re-scheduled for Tuesday be-cause Castle Rock and La Center didn’t hold school Monday due to the weather.

Wrestling on Tuesday got under way at around 11 a.m. and concluded late in the afternoon. The top four per weight class qualified for the regional meet. The catch is, the Trico’s No. 4 wrestlers have to wrestle-off against the South Central Athletic Conference East Division’s No. 5 wrestlers to get into the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Columbia’s regional qualifiers are (results incomplete):

Freshman Payden Webster, 106: 2nd place, lost championship match to Ryan Marcil, Castle Rock, by fall.

Freshman Jack Kelly, 106: wrestled Georgi Scheratski, Stevenson, for 3rd place.

Freshman Hunter Speelman, 113: 4th place, lost consolation final to Dakota Gottschalk, Castle Rock.

Junior Myles Moon, 120: wrestled Kaleb Carroll, Castle Rock, for 1st place.

Junior Eli Bell, 126: wrestled Boris Langdon, Castle Rock, for 1st place.

Senior Fletcher Andrews, 138: wrestled Andrew Jones, Castle Rock, for 1st place.

Junior James Bell, 145: wrestled Wayne Baker, Castle Rock, for 1st place.

Sophomore Wyatt Shewey, 160: 4th place, lost consolation final to Keegan Langervin, Seton Prep.

Freshman Bowen Durkee, 170: 4th place, lost consolation final to Max Muffett, of La Center.

Junior Alex Medina, 220: wrestled Stephen Todd, Castle Rock, for 1st place.

Sophomore Bryan Pereda, 285: 4th place, lost consolation final to Matthew Lincoln, of La Center.