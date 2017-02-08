Cultivate Columbia Gala Honoring Margaret Walker, Celebrating The Arts

The Skyline Foundation will host its annual fundraising gala Cultivate Columbia on Saturday, March 11, in the hospital’s event space, which overlooks the Columbia River Gorge. This year’s event will honor community volunteer Margaret Walker for her decades of compassionate service to Gorge communities – while celebrating the arts and bounty of our region.

The evening will begin with an artist reception where guests can mingle with featured artists Brian Chambers, Eric Pollard and Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield, as well as view and purchase their work. Guests will also enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and cider tastings, and have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items.

The artist reception will be followed by a three-course dinner prepared by the Best Western PLUS Hood River Inn and Ingrid’s Cheesecakes & Pastries, with wine from AniChe Cellars and Memaloose Winery.

A live auction will follow dinner and include original art donated by the featured artists, a romantic sailing trip through the San Juan Islands, a hot air balloon excursion, an instant wine cellar, a Mexico vacation and two quarter sides of beef.

“We are thrilled to honor Margaret and bring our communities together to celebrate her years of dedication through the Cultivate Columbia event,” said Elizabeth Vaivoda, Skyline Foundation executive director. “With the generosity of our philanthropic partners we are able to provide an amazing and memorable experience for our guests, honor an extraordinary woman, and raise funds to help us create healthier and happier communities.”

Tickets are $85 for individuals or $700 for a table of eight. Ticket price includes all food and drink.

All net proceeds support the programs and services Skyline Hospital provides to our communities.

For more information on how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, call 509-637-2602 or email elizabethvaivoda@skylinehospital.org.