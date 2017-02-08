0

Snow Berms In Your Driveway? Volunteers Can Shovel It Away

There’s been plenty of grumbling about snow, snow and more snow, but imagine how the wildlife feels. Although, this doe didn't seem to have too much trouble navigating a snowy Husum driveway. This week’s forecast was expected to put an even greater hamper on wildlife, with freezing rains forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend forecast shows cloudy skies with little precipitation and highs right around 40.

As of Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Need to have your driveway shoveled out?

Klickitat County has a spread of organizations which can help elderly, low income, or disabled residents deal with that lurking snow berm in your driveway.

Individuals looking for assistance or wishing to volunteer their time, can call the organization in their area and have their name added to the list.

The groups provide other services as well, but partner with the Klickitat County Public Works Department to provide volunteers for snow shoveling.

  • The Lyle Celebration Center – Lyle residents only - (509) 365-3971

  • Washington Gorge Action Programs (Goldendale, east) - (509) 773-6834

  • Washington Gorge Action Programs (Bingen, west) - (509) 493-2662

  • Catholic Family and Child Services (Goldendale area)- low income, disabled or over 60 residents - (509) 865-7164

  • Grace Baptist Church (White Salmon, Husum) - (509) 493-2597

  • Providence Medical Center, Hood River (on call White Salmon area)- elderly and special needs residents - (541) 387-6404

