Snow Berms In Your Driveway? Volunteers Can Shovel It Away

Need to have your driveway shoveled out?
Klickitat County has a spread of organizations which can help elderly, low income, or disabled residents deal with that lurking snow berm in your driveway.
Individuals looking for assistance or wishing to volunteer their time, can call the organization in their area and have their name added to the list.
The groups provide other services as well, but partner with the Klickitat County Public Works Department to provide volunteers for snow shoveling.
The Lyle Celebration Center – Lyle residents only - (509) 365-3971
Washington Gorge Action Programs (Goldendale, east) - (509) 773-6834
Washington Gorge Action Programs (Bingen, west) - (509) 493-2662
Catholic Family and Child Services (Goldendale area)- low income, disabled or over 60 residents - (509) 865-7164
Grace Baptist Church (White Salmon, Husum) - (509) 493-2597
Providence Medical Center, Hood River (on call White Salmon area)- elderly and special needs residents - (541) 387-6404
