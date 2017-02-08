Snow Berms In Your Driveway? Volunteers Can Shovel It Away

Need to have your driveway shoveled out?

Klickitat County has a spread of organizations which can help elderly, low income, or disabled residents deal with that lurking snow berm in your driveway.

Individuals looking for assistance or wishing to volunteer their time, can call the organization in their area and have their name added to the list.

The groups provide other services as well, but partner with the Klickitat County Public Works Department to provide volunteers for snow shoveling.