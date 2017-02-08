Trout Laker Named County Veteran Services Officer

Klickitat County received 36 applications late last year for the vacant position of veteran services officer. The county’s choice, William Smith, of Trout Lake, has been on the job since Dec. 5, 2016.

Smith, 60, served in the U.S. military for 26 years and achieved the rank of sergeant. Those experiences weigh heavily in Smith’s approach to his new job of helping veterans get the assistance they’ve earned through their military service.

“I am a sergeant,” Smith said. “I care for them like I always have, to lead, communicate, support, in-spire, and yes, to heal. They have earned it.”

Smith traveled extensively during his time in the military; he said he has seen more than half the globe. He was deployed twice to the Mddle East, Afghanistan, and the Sinai peninsula.

“My families’ history is very American in the traditional sense,” Smith said. “We have fought in almost every war, dating back to 625 A.D. We are Celts and have some Native American blood as well. You will find our names on the monuments inside of the Alamo.”

Smith was born in the Detroit, Mich., area, though his father’s family hails from Tennessee, via Scotland. He grew up, in part, in Europe and Africa.

His mother’s family hailed from County Cork, Ireland, and were classic Catholic IRA folks.

“We don’t like tyranny, of any kind,” Smith said.

In the true definition of his surname, “I am a Smith. We build, we repair, we construct, we forge, we preach, and we fight,” he noted. “We don’t need someone else to take care of us, or tell us what to do.”

In 1996, Smith built the High Ropes Program for The Dalles High School, and for the Oregon Army National Guard, as well. He has completed three-quarters of a bachelor’s degree in Mental Health and Social Work.

Smith is applying everything he’s learned over the years to making sure every veteran who walks through his door is treated with dignity.

“I’m not a political guy. I’m more a George Patton of sorts, so I don’t have time for people’s agendas or ambitions, if it’s outside of caring for veterans,” Smith said. “If you like me, great, but I don’t care if you do. So, the tough part is the people who want something outside of those boundaries. But be sure, I will tell you what I think, ever so diplomatically.”

The Veteran Services Officer is housed under the Klicktiat County Auditor’s Office, “because the veterans funds are under custody of the auditor,” said County Auditor Brenda Sorensen.

Smith works three days a week, seven hours a day: Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Adult Probation Office, in Goldendale, 509-773-2467; and Thursday and Fri-day, 8-4, in the Pioneer Center, in White Salmon, 509-493-6031.

“The dollars brought into the county, through veterans’ claims, is something I am interested in, as it is evidence of my success, and the evidence of the care provided to our veterans and their families,” said Smith.