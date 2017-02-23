White Salmon Postmaster Begins Retirement Route

The White Salmon Post Office was a somber place last Friday, despite the corner adorned with pink metallic balloons, melon-colored punch, and a comment book with a blurb reading “Good luck in your retirement.”

After 38 years working for the United States Postal Service, White Salmon Postmaster Sue Gross punched the clock for the last time last Friday and began retirement. On Wednesday, Gross announced Friday would be her last day at the Post Office.

“I just needed to do it for continuity, for myself, and the community,” said Gross. “I care a lot about the community and my people that I work with here. I feel like we’re family, and I didn’t want to be emotional, which I am,” she said with a laugh.

Gross’ career with the Postal Service began in February of 1979. Before learning about an opening at the Carson Post Office for a Post Office Clerk position, Gross was working for an attorney making four dollars an hour.

“The Post Office Clerk position in Carson came up at $7.27 an hour and I said to my husband, ‘I could work half the time and make as much money as what I’m doing now,’’ she said.

During her interview with the Carson office, Gross remembered fondly joking about whether they were aware of her pregnancy. “Oh, it’s kind of comical. In the interview, I said, ‘you realize I’m pregnant, right?’” Gross said laughing. Gross got the job and started work at the Carson Post Office on February 10, 1979, and gave birth to her daughter on Feb. 18.

The clerk position at the Carson Post Office was how Gross got her foot in the door. After 10 years with the Carson team; she moved to the Stevenson Office; then was a Business Account Representative at the downtown Portland Post Office for two years where she was also part of the Team 100, which traveled to businesses trying to switch them from UPS to USPS.

From Portland, Gross came back to the Gorge for an opportunity at the Cascade Locks Post Office. Nine years in Cascade Locks, and four in Lyle then led Gross to the Postmaster position at the White Salmon office, where she’s managed five different routes and four Post Offices (White Salmon, Underwood, Husum, and Trout Lake).

Compared to her time at other local offices, managing the Post Office of White Salmon has been the busiest. “All of the other Post Offices were a lower level, not as much business not as much work, not as much of a P.O. Box section,” she explained. “We have a larger P.O. Box section than Hood River and The Dalles, and we have more people to manage here.”

Working as the White Salmon Postmaster taught Gross how to manage others, which she wasn’t used to in her other roles. “At the other [locations] I just had to manage myself,” said Gross. “Here I’ve had to learn, which is a growing time, to manage people. I think I do OK now, but it was tough to begin with and then to be able to share all your head knowledge with everyone.”

After 38 years, Gross says her time was well spent. “I do look back on it as a good job,” she said. “It’s been a good opportunity. The Post Office has been awesome to me. I’ve had lots of opportunities, [and] I’ve found a lot of personal growth in all of that. So, I’m appreciative of the opportunity. Working with the public, I really, really enjoy and problem solving.”

What she’ll miss most from working at the White Salmon Post Office is the people. “It’s just a big family, is what it is,” she noted.

Her Wednesday announcement wasn’t a snap decision and has been in the works for some time, Gross said. “At first I was pretty apprehensive. Then I got excited, then I got a little more apprehensive, and then less excited,” she explained. “Now we’re on the excited end. But it’s been a transition.”

Gross plans to spend the first six months pursuing her hobbies, riding horses and working on various projects at home. “Then I’d like to do some volunteering. [I’m] not sure what that is at this point yet,” she added.

Even though this January and February has been unusually busy, from all the snow storms backing up mail delivery, it’s been a wonderful end note said Gross, “C’est la vie for me.”