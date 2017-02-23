Wsdot Reduces Sr 14 Speed Limit

Drivers will soon notice new speed limit signs on State Route 14 east of Stevenson.

Last Friday, Feb. 17, the Washington State Department of Transportation temporarily reduced the speed limit from 55 mph to 35 mph in two locations.

The first area is east of Stevenson between Lutheran Church Road (milepost 44) and Nelson Creek Road (milepost 46), as well as between Wind Mountain Road (milepost 50) and the Dog Mountain trailhead parking area (milepost 53).

The lower speed limit is due to weather-related pavement damage and will be in place until repairs are made this spring.