Dock Grade Cottage Will Come Tumblin’ Down

Commuters zipping past the Dock Grade hill on State Route 14 may have noticed the little mystery cottage adjacent to the power station. This year will be its last.

The little “mystery cottage” was boarded up by Klickitat County officials last month after the City of White Salmon requested the county install preventative measures against unwanted inhabitants.

Bingen-White Salmon Police officers reported to the city that the cottage was being inhabited by homeless individuals, which was creating an unsafe environment due to the building’s lack of upkeep and perpetuating unsanitary conditions.

By request of the city of White Salmon, County officials boarded up the house to prevent future unwanted inhabitants from moving in to the space. The property is owned by the county and was acquired after the original owners were foreclosed on due to unpaid back taxes.

White Salmon City Administrator Patrick Munyan said the building was dilapidated and considered too dangerous for people to live in. By the city’s records, this was the first time the issue had been dealt with.

White Salmon City officials say the County plans to demolish the house this spring. “It was basically abandoned and needs to be made safe,” explained a White Salmon official.