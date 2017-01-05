Strong Third Quarter Provides Key To Columbia Boys’ Victory

Columbia High’s boys varsity basketball team got a much-needed win here last Thursday in a competitive matchup with Goldendale.

The Bruins maintained a steady lead throughout the non-league contest, though the Timberwolves countered with a run of their own every time it looked like CHS might pull away.

In the end, the Bruins put the game out of reach and finished with a 72-63 victory, for their third win in six December starts.

Brady Trullinger led the offense with a game-high 23 points, and William Gross scored 22 on a night the Bruins shot 52% from the field (22/42 overall, 6/14 from 3-point range) and 81% from the foul line (22/27).

Trullinger and Gross shot a combined 14 for 21 from the floor (5/7 on 3s) and 12 for 14 from the line, and had seven assists between them.

Jose Eudave tallied eight points and Lewis Rowlen netted seven.

Zach Walker and Reed Davis shared the team lead in rebounds with four apiece.

The teams played to a 17-17 tie after one quarter. Goldendale led 38-36 at the half.

Columbia took the lead in the third quarter by outscoring Goldendale 17-9 (53-47).

A key to the game was rebounding. The Bruins limited the Timberwolves to one offensive rebound and 12 rebounds total. CHS gathered 18 rebounds (8 offensive).

The Bruins turn their attention to 1A Trico League competition now. They hosted the Castle Rock Rockets for their Trico opener on Jan. 3. They visit Seton Prep today, Jan. 5, for their first Trico road test, then finish the week with a non-league game at Hood River Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Columbia completes its non-league slate on Monday, Jan. 9, when it travels to Boardman, Ore., for its rematch with the Riverside Pirates.