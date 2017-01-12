Columbia High Girls Hold Off Castle Rock For First Trico Win

Keylarae Manly scored a game-high 22 points to lead Columbia High’s girls basketball team to a 47-43 1A Trico League victory Jan. 4 at Castle Rock.

The Bruins led their Trico opener 25-20 at the half and 35-23 after three quarters, then held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Rockets to secure their third win overall in eight tries.

Samantha Tardiff pitched in 10 points for the Bruins, who got standout defensive efforts from Drew Harmon and Kathirin Hylton.

Seton Prep 45, at Columbia 29: The Bruins couldn’t overcome a big first-half deficit during last Friday’s Trico game in Miller Gym.

The visiting Cougars led 18-7 after one quarter, 29-13 at halftime, and 37-19 after three quarters of play as the Bruins struggled with their shooting accuracy.

Columbia pulled within 29-16 to start the third quarter, thanks to a 3-point play on the first possession of the second half.

In the fourth quarter, the Bruins scored the first eight points to pull within 37-27 with 5:39 remaining. That’s as close as they got, though, as Seton pulled away again.

Manly’s 12 points paced the Bruins, who got five points apiece from Hylton and Yazmin Nunez.

Harmon was the team’s top rebounder on the night.

Schedule Update: Games against Hood River on Jan. 7 and at Boardman, Ore., on Jan. 9 were cancelled due to winter conditions.

It’s unclear if these games will be made up.