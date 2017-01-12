Steady Guard Play Driving Chs Boys Basketball

Columbia High’s boys basketball team began the 2017 portion of its schedule the way it ended the 2016 part: with a win.

CHS defeated Golden-dale here on Dec. 29, then started the new year, and 1A Trico League, play with a home-court victory over Castle Rock. A subsequent Trico loss at Seton Prep temporarily slowed the Bruins’ rise but did nothing to diminish their optimism that good things are right around the corner.

Outstanding guard play has played a major role in the Bruins’ success so far.

Senior Brady Trullinger (12.8 ppg) and juniors William Gross (16.4 ppg) and Lewis Rowlen (8.1 ppg) are leading the team in scoring and assists (a combined 8.5 per game of team’s 11.6 per game).

At 4-4, the Bruins haven’t played as many games as they would have liked going into their 10-game Trico slate, but blame late-fall, winter-like weather for that. Unsafe travel conditions led to the cancellation or postponement of four games in December.

The Bruins picked up a game in December with Hood River Valley to re-place a trip to Highland, and will make up a game with Three Rivers Christian later this month. This all means that January will be a very busy month for CHS boys basketball.

Three of the teams first five Trico games are away, but it will play three of its last four at home, which could be critical if it finds itself in contention for a district playoff berth.

Bruins Coach Chad Myers said the Bruins “play-ed very well” in December, in finishing with a small sample size record of 3-3.

“We are playing some great defense that will keep us in any game, and are starting to rebound better,” Myers noted. “Offensively, I feel that we’ve been controlling the ball real well and are starting to click and shoot like we can.”

Trullinger, the team’s captain, is one of two returning starters. He has resumed his role as point guard and been a dynamic force in directing CHS’s half-court offense. The 5-6 guard can drive to the basket and draw fouls or pass off to an open shooter, or spot up from behind the 3-point line. Trullinger is averaging 2.9 rebounds and a team-best 4.8 assists per game, and is shooting a team-high 43% on 3s, and 44% overall.

“Brady has amazing energy and ball-handling skills,” Myers said. “He gets our offense started and plays relentless defense.”

The 5-10 Gross came off the bench last season but is primed for breakout as a full-time starter. Gross will play point at times but primarily fills the Bruins’ shooting guard role.

“Will does a great job of getting into the key on offense,” Myers said, which makes his outside shot all the more effective.

Gross is shooting 42% from the field and has made a team-best 13 3-poin-ters. He also is the team’s second-leading rebounder after eight games at 3.6 per contest and first in steals at 3.0 per game.

Rowlen, another returning reserve, is a 5-8 shooting guard who gives the Bruins a third option on offense when things are really clicking.

“Lewie has a real good jump shot and can also drive to the key well,” Myers said.

To date, Rowlen has converted 29% of his shots from the field and 84% of his free-throw tries (16/19). He also has averaged 2.7 rpg.

Senior Zachary Walker (2.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg) also has been a significant contributor so far in his second season as a starter. The 6-2 power forward “plays as our big man,” Myers not-ed, “and does an amazing job on the boards.”

In the half-court offense, Walker’s contributions of-ten go unnoticed or unrecorded on the stat sheet: The screen or pick here that creates a scoring opportunity for a teammate, the pass from the post to an open cutter there that leads to a layin. None of this lost on a coach who stresses fundamentals.

Leading rebounder Jose Eudave (4.4 rpg) also does a little bit of everything for the Bruins. The 5-9 guard/-forward (8.0 ppg) can run the point or play big in-side, depending on the team’s matchup needs.

“He plays physical on defense and rebounds very well,” Myers said.

Senior Eduardo Oriz can also fill the stat sheet. He averages 3.2 ppg and 2.1 rpg as a 5-8 small forward.

“Eddie does a great job shooting and cutting to the hole,” Myers said. “He’s big rebounder for us on defense as well.”

Junior Reed Davis has carved out a significant amount of playing time in his rookie season. The 6-3 forward has been providing 3.1 rpg and 2.9 ppg off the bench while making 76% from the line (13/17). Moreover, his six blocked shots lead the team.

“Reed is a tall player with good moves inside who can also shoot it from long range,” Myers said. “He alters shots on defense and rebounds well.”

Junior Tylan Webster also is a varsity rookie whose playing time is increasing. The 5-10 forward averaged 2.2 rpg in CHS’s first eight games.

“Tylan plays as our big guy and does a great job defending the post and rebounding for us,” Myers said. “Offensively, he sets good screens and cleans up the boards.”

Kyle Dean, a 5-8 junior; Trenton Howard, a 5-6 sophomore; and 5-8 senior Adolfo “Andy” Alvarez provide back-court depth.

Dean fills in at the shooting guard position (2.6 ppg), where his strength is cutting to the basket in CHS’s motion offense.

Defensively, said Myers, “Kyle’s intensity allows for him to create turnovers and run rebounds down.” Dean is getting 1.9 re-bounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Howard (1.9 ppg, 1.0 spg) is the backup point guard but he can also play on the wing. “He does a great job of driving into the key and playing intense defense,” noted his coach.

Alvarez can play either guard position or fill in at forward. “Andy has a good shot and does a great job of running the offense,” Myers said. “On defense, he communicates and re-bounds very well.”

Collectively, the Bruins have scored at a 59.5 ppg clip and given up an average of 60.5 ppg (on 47% shooting from the field).

“Our aims for the rest of the season are to prepare really well for league games, keep getting better at the fundamentals of the game, and to communicate well,” Myers said. “If we do these things we feel very good about making the playoffs this season.”

All told, the Bruins are playing 10 league games this season, and Myers is expecting every one of them to be exacting.

“Games are going to be competitive and close games that we need to manage well and be able to close out,” he said. “We need to play as efficient as possible on each possession and focus on the fundamentals of the game to be successful.”