White Salmon Schools Adding Snow Days In June

The White Salmon Valley School District’s schedule is shifting two days in June (so far) to accommodate this year’s unusually high tally of snow days.

To stay in accordance with Washington State law, the School District must maintain 180 days of school for the academic year. The three built in snow days budgeted for this school year were used up before Winter Break’s start on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. White Salmon Schools were closed Thursday, Dec. 8; Friday, Dec. 9; and Thursday, Dec. 15.

District Superintendent Jerry Lewis said the School District hasn’t had to add days in quite some time. Lewis noted the make-up days will “just be tacked on to the end.”

The state does allow for emergency exceptions to skate the law, but Lewis said the School District doesn’t have any intention of filing for the exception.

Monday and Tuesday’s snow days, Jan. 9 and 10, marked the first two days needed to be added to the end of the year. Instead of June 15, students will be released for summer two days later, on June 19. The School District hasn’t yet released a calendar highlighting the change.

So, while students are playing in the snow now, keep in mind that there will be two more days (maybe more) in the classroom when the sun comes back around in June.