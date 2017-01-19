Bowling In Gorge For Kids’ Sake

The Next Door’s annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge is right around the corner. The fun takes place on Saturday, March 11, at Orchard Lanes in Hood River.

Register to bowl as a team of five or as an individual. No bowling skills are required! Collect donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters from your friends and family, then come bowl at your designated time.

Enjoy delicious Beneventi’s pizza and sandwiches, cake, soda, prizes, wacky photo ops, and bowling pin trophies for the top fundraisers! Various sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

Big Brothers Big Sisters relies heavily on community support to provide children in Klickitat, Hood River, and Wasco counties with one-on-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers.

For more information contact Justine Ziegler at justinez@nextdoorinc.org or 541-436-0309.